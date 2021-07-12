CURO Expands Asia Pacific Presence, Compensation Management and Pay Equity Solutions Now Available in AWS Sydney

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology, today shared details of its ongoing expansion across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As such, CURO opted to make its Compensation Management and Pay Equity software solutions available in AWS Sydney to support this move.



Data legislation in APAC, and more specifically, Australia, differs from other parts of the world. With tighter restrictions on where client data sits, from The Privacy Act 1988 and Australian Privacy Principles, many organizations look for providers able to deliver onshore storage for the purpose of risk mitigation and protection from future legislation or foreign intervention as well as faster performance and lower latency. Having achieved SOC 2 Type II and FSQS accreditation, CURO’s software solutions, including Compensation Management, meet the highest standards set for managing the complexity of third- and fourth-party information.

Moreover, the recent enactment of the Gender Equality Act 2020 and the expectation that similar legislation will also likely impact the private sector prompts the need for increased transparency and understanding of workplace status and trends related to equality and inclusion. These directly align with the features and functionality of CURO Pay Equity.

CURO co-founder and CEO Gerry O’Neill shared, “Noting an increase in APAC interest and opportunities, CURO invested in building out our team to ensure optimal service provision for our regional clients. Given the specific needs of organizations operating in Australia, we sought to make our Compensation Management and Pay Equity solutions available through AWS Sydney to support this base further. We’re excited to continue this growth, helping APAC employers stay compliant, make informed pay decisions and drive equitable outcomes.”

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.