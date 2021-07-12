Global Aquaculture Market to Reach $245.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaculture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443599/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$245.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fresh Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$158.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Marine Water segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Aquaculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$177.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Brackish Water Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Brackish Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.4 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood

Needs of the Masses

EXHIBIT 1: Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of

Farmed Seafood Vis-à-vis Other Protein Sources

Aquaculture: Fast Facts

Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient

Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth

Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern

EXHIBIT 2: Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown

by State of Fish Stock (2019)

Aquatic Ecosystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply

Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption

Surges

EXHIBIT 3: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per

Capita) by Region for 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/

Year) by Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027

Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview

EXHIBIT 5: Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years

2011 through 2027

EXHIBIT 6: Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by

Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028

Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries

Worldwide

Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production

EXHBIT: Global Fish Production (In Thousand Tonnes) by

Aquaculture and Capture Fisheries for the Years 2019, 2021,

2023, 2025 and 2027

EXHIBIT 7: Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown

of Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and

2027

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by

Molluscs

EXHIBIT 8: Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes)

for 2016-2018

Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth

Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Competition

Atlantic Salmon Farming Market

Exhibit 9: Salmon Market Leading Players Ranked by Harvest:

(GWT) for 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Mowi Leads the Atlantic Salmon Farming Market:

Share of Marine Harvest in Atlantic Salmon Farming Markets in

Chile, North America, Norway and UK

Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of COVID-19 on Aquaculture Industry



Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich

Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Seafood Consumption in Thousand Tons by

Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life

Skin Care from Seafood

Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein

EXHIBIT 12: Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode

for Feed, Food and Others: 2019

Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion

Bridging Supply-Demand Gap

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key

Statistical Data

EXHIBIT 13: Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in

Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids

for the Years 2012 through 2018

EXHIBIT 14: Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest

Volume (in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 &

2018

EXHIBIT 15: Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon:

Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country

for 2019

EXHIBIT 16: Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by

Country for 2019

Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics &

Transportation Drive Market Penetration

Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Major Organic Species

Organic Seafood Market

Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition,

Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major

Contributors to Global Fish Supply

Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to

Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa

Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture

Signals Growth Opportunities

Demand for Aquafeed Surges

Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance

Small Scale Aquacultures: ’Talk of the Town’

Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns,

Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

EXHIBIT 17: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 18: Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in

Millions for the Years 2012 through 2018

Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need

of the Hour

Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and

Aquaculture Market

Blockchain Technology

Sensors, Big Data & AIS

Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related

Products

Aquaculture: Technology Innovations & Advancements

New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and

Sustainable Aquaculture

Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating

Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries

Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture

Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production

Disease Prevention, Vaccine Delivery: Focus of Innovation Efforts

Alternatives to Fish Meal Gain Prominence

Biomass Daily

aquaSmart

Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds

Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood

Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture

Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation

Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture

Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future

Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and

Regions

Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable

Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems

Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns

Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish

Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs

Fish for Fish Feed

Organic and Chemical Pollution

Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture

Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment

White Spot Disease: A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry

Predator Control in Aquaculture

Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture

El Nino and La Nina: Effects on Aquatic Life

Product Overview

Aquaculture: Definition

Why Aquaculture?

Production Methods

Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



