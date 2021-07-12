Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market Report 2021: Increasing E-Commerce and Import & Export Of The Automotive and Continuous Innovations Through R&D

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market (2021-2026) by Services Type, Sourcing Type, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification (TIC) Services Market is estimated to be worth USD 17.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Market Dynamics

The rising automotive Sector, increasing demand for quality and safety products, increasing Government testing and inspection regulations, and surging adoption of outsourcing TIC services are driving the TIC services market. In addition, rising incidences of product recall and continuous technological advancement have surged the market growth.

The increasing import-export of automotive and environmental focus initiatives are increasing the adoption of new inspection methods. However, stringent Government regulation across the globe is expected to hinder market growth.



Obligatory periodic testing of products and continuous automotive innovations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Services Type, the market is classified as inspection, certification, and others. Amongst all, the inspection segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Sourcing Type, the market is classified as outsourcing and in-house sourcing. Amongst the two, the outsourcing segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified as vehicle inspection service, electrical components and electronics, homologation testing, and others. Amongst all, the vehicle inspection service segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Bertrandt launches its own ball impact testing device which, will enable customers to perform independent testing of interior components impact resistance. - 28Th January 2021.

Tech major Cognizant acquired Germany-based ESG Mobility, a digital automotive engineering R&D provider for connected, autonomous and electric vehicles. - 25th March 2021.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, RINA S.p.A, Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, NSF International, Lloyd's Register Group Limited, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



