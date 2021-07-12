Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $472.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Wood Preservative Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$472.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)



BASF Wolman GmbH

Borax, Inc.

Janssen PMP

KMG Chemicals, Inc.

Kop-Coat, Inc.

Koppers, Inc.

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group Ltd

RÜTGERS Organics GmbH

Viance LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wood Preservative Chemicals to Take a Hit as the Construction

Industry Reels Under the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Wood Preservative Chemicals: An Introduction

Types of Wood Preservative Chemicals

Select End-Use Applications

Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for

Wood Preservative Chemicals

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood

Preservative Chemical

Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports

Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-

Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Nanotechnology Gains Significance in Wood Preservation and

Protection

High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for

Preservative Chemicals

EXHIBIT 2: GLOBAL Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2017

-2025

Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood

Preservatives

EXHIBIT 3: Global Flooring Market by Type:2019

Wooden Railroad Crossties Drive the Need for Wood Preservatives

Wood Composites to Drive Demand

FRT Wood Benefits from Rise in Mid-Rise Constructions

Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues

Emergence of Boron-Based Systems

Micronized Copper Wood Treatments

Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market

Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Wood

Preservative Chemicals

EXHIBIT 4: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior

Applications

Rapid Urbanization and Ensuing Demand for Wood & Wood Products

Drive Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

EXHIBIT 5: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Environmental & Regulatory Issues

EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns

Impact of CCA on the Environment

Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

Use of Creosote and Risks Associated



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Formulations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Formulations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Formulations by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Decking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Decking by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Decking by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Landscape

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Landscape Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Landscape Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Railroad Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Railroad Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Railroad Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Utility Poles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Utility Poles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Utility Poles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Fencing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Fencing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fencing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

New Formulations to Spur Demand

Revision of AWPA Standards Benefits Demand for Wood Preservatives

Slower Growth in Railway Industry Affects Preservatives Demand

Water Borne Preservatives: The Dominance Continues

Construction Industry Dynamics Influence Wood Preservative

Chemicals Market

EXHIBIT 7: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

United States Construction Spending Growth: July 2019-May 2020

EXHIBIT 8: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: July 2019 -

July 2020

Home Repair and Improvement Spending Levels Influence Demand

for Wood Products and Preservative Chemicals

Wood Decking Sustains Competition from Alternatives

EXHIBIT 9: Decking Market in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material - Wood, Wood Plastic

Composites, and Plastics & Others

EXHIBIT 10: Pressure-Treated Wood Decking Market in the US:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Wood -

Douglas & Hemlock Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Southern Yellow Pine

and Others

Borates Find Use in House Frames

EXHIBIT 11: Borates Demand for Wood Preservation in the US:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application

Utility Pole Treatment: A Major Application for Wood Preservatives

EXHIBIT 12: Wood Utility Poles in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Number of Poles (in Service) Treated by Type of Wood

Pentachlorophenol to Face a Phase Out

EXHIBIT 13: Wood Utility Poles in the US (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Poles (in Service) Treated by Type of

Wood Preservative Chemical

Concerns Associated with Preservative-Treated Wooden Utility Poles

Crossties: A Major End-Use Market

EXHIBIT 14: Railroad Crossties Market in the North America:

(2018): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Crossties by

Type of Material

Demand on Rise for Dual-Treated Wood Crossties in Railroads

Emerging Need for New Application Markets

EPA Bans Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

CCA Alternatives: Rise of Copper-Based Wood Preservatives

Organics Preservatives Gain Momentum

Increasing Use of Non-Wood Materials Restrains Market Growth

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Rising Demand for Outdoor Wooden Furniture: Potential for Wood

Preservation Market

Focus Grows on New Technologies

Challenges Facing Wood Preservatives Market

Construction Industry Trends and Demand for Wood Preservatives

Market Analytics

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Product Trends

Waterborne Vs Solvent-based Preservatives

EU Imposes Tighter Restrictions on Creosote Use

Creosote Use in Wooden Sleepers: Affected by Restrictions on

Creosote

EXHIBIT 15: Wooden Sleepers in Europe (2018) - Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Wooden Sleepers in Use by Type of Wood

Chromium-based Preservatives: Under the Scanner

Construction and Growth Prospects for Wood Preservative

Chemicals Market

Table 32: Construction Industry in Europe - Year-on-Year (YoY)

% Change in Construction Output for the Period 2014 through

2021E

European Decking Market: An Insight

EXHIBIT 16: Western Europe Decking Market (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material

EXHIBIT 17: Eastern Europe Decking Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material

European Fencing Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 18: Western Europe Fencing Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Material

EXHIBIT 19: Eastern Europe Fencing Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Material

Europe Transitions from Wood Preservation to Wood Protection

Timber Preservation Standards in Europe

Regulatory Environment

Biocidal Products Regulations (BPR)

Biocidal Products Directive (BPD)

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by

Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by

End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Wood Preservation in Nordic Region: An Overview

Commonly Used Wood Preservation Chemicals

Emerging Wood Preservation Technologies and Chemicals

Sweden: A Major Market for Wood Preservation

Market Analytics

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Water-based and Other Formulations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________