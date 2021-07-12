Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to Reach US$2.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ancestry & Relationship Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$960.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrigenomics Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 43.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$465.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 43.27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$173.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$173.3 Million by the year 2027.



Predictive Testing Segment Corners a 16.2% Share in 2020



In the global Predictive Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$152.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$395.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.7 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)



23andMe, Inc.

Ancestry.com, LLC

Any Lab Test Now

Color Genomics, Inc.

Direct Laboratory Services, LLC

Easy DNA

Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Genesis Healthcare

Helix OpCo LLC

IDENTIGENE, LLC

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

Living DNA

Mapmygenome India Limited

MyHeritage

Pathway Genomics

Positive Bioscience, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Request A Test, Ltd.

Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC

Xcode Life Sciences







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing: An Overview

Pros and Cons of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Market Segments

Ancestry Tests

Predictive Tests

Carrier Tests

Nutrigenomics Tests

Market Prospects and Outlook

US Dominates the Global DTC Genetic Tests Market

Ancestry Testing Holds Major Share, Predictive Testing

Witnesses Rapid Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Innovations by Leaders

Recent Launches by New Entrants

Changing Landscape of DTC Genetic Testing

Regulations to Determine Market Viability

Potential Benefits Outweigh Concerns

DTC Genetic Testing: High Potential Benefits, But Concerns Persist

Quality Assurance

Confidentiality of Genetic Information

Price and Related Services

Greater Chances of Misinterpretation



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumers Self-Managing Treatments: The New Trend

DTC Genetic Testing Players Join War against COVID-19

Increasing Cases of Genetic Disorders to Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Worldwide Breast Cancer Incidence and Mortality

Rates by Region: 2018

Advances in Genome Sequencing

DTC Genetic Testing Presents Lucrative Personalization

Opportunities

Regulatory Headwinds and Data Paucity Impacting DTC Genetic

Testing Market

Despite Progress in DTC Genetic Testing Regulations, Concerns

Still Linger

Transparency of Data: Bugbear of DTC Genetic Testing Companies

Association for Molecular Pathology Releases New Standards for

Genetic Test Providers



