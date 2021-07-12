Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to Reach US$2.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ancestry & Relationship Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$960.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrigenomics Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 43.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$465.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 43.27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$173.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$173.3 Million by the year 2027.
Predictive Testing Segment Corners a 16.2% Share in 2020
In the global Predictive Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$152.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$395.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.7 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)
- 23andMe, Inc.
- Ancestry.com, LLC
- Any Lab Test Now
- Color Genomics, Inc.
- Direct Laboratory Services, LLC
- Easy DNA
- Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.
- Gene by Gene, Ltd.
- Genesis Healthcare
- Helix OpCo LLC
- IDENTIGENE, LLC
- Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings
- Living DNA
- Mapmygenome India Limited
- MyHeritage
- Pathway Genomics
- Positive Bioscience, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Request A Test, Ltd.
- Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC
- Xcode Life Sciences
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing: An Overview
Pros and Cons of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing
Market Segments
Ancestry Tests
Predictive Tests
Carrier Tests
Nutrigenomics Tests
Market Prospects and Outlook
US Dominates the Global DTC Genetic Tests Market
Ancestry Testing Holds Major Share, Predictive Testing
Witnesses Rapid Growth
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Innovations by Leaders
Recent Launches by New Entrants
Changing Landscape of DTC Genetic Testing
Regulations to Determine Market Viability
Potential Benefits Outweigh Concerns
DTC Genetic Testing: High Potential Benefits, But Concerns Persist
Quality Assurance
Confidentiality of Genetic Information
Price and Related Services
Greater Chances of Misinterpretation
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumers Self-Managing Treatments: The New Trend
DTC Genetic Testing Players Join War against COVID-19
Increasing Cases of Genetic Disorders to Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Worldwide Breast Cancer Incidence and Mortality
Rates by Region: 2018
Advances in Genome Sequencing
DTC Genetic Testing Presents Lucrative Personalization
Opportunities
Regulatory Headwinds and Data Paucity Impacting DTC Genetic
Testing Market
Despite Progress in DTC Genetic Testing Regulations, Concerns
Still Linger
Transparency of Data: Bugbear of DTC Genetic Testing Companies
Association for Molecular Pathology Releases New Standards for
Genetic Test Providers
