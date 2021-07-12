Global Stethoscopes Market to Reach $514.7 Million by 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stethoscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442589/?utm_source=GNW

It continues to be a trusted, proven and economical diagnostic tool and is a universal and enduring symbol of the medical profession. Eavesdropping on the noisy workings of the organs still remains the best way to examine patients. However, skill and experience of the physician play a key role in successful auscultation diagnosis. Reasons why auscultation is still an important part of physical examination of patients are many. For example, respiratory sounds like wheeze, rhonchi, crackles, stridor, egophony, bronchophony and whispered pectoriloquy can help identify abnormal lung conditions. Crackles can indicate excessive fluid secretion in airways and can guide physicians towards a possible diagnosis of a lung infection. Cardiac auscultation sounds like systolic murmurs, diastolic murmurs, continuous murmurs, pericardial friction rub can indicate abnormalities in valve opening and closure. Stethoscopes can pick up heart sounds which even echocardiography systems cannot. Auscultation of the gastrointestinal system helps identify abnormal bowel sounds made by the movement of the intestines.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stethoscopes estimated at US$385 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$514.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$271.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronic Stethoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15% share of the global Stethoscopes market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $102.8 Million Units by 2026



The Stethoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$102.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$105.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.



The market stands to benefit from a combination of favorable macroeconomic factors such as aging population, growing healthcare needs, increasing healthcare access and spending in both developed and developing countries; growth in physician clinics and practice; changing roles of frontline healthcare workers coupled with the expanding base of healthcare workers comprising critical care nurses, emergency medical technicians, general practitioners, medical students, pediatric specialists, registered nurses. Continued enhancements in stethoscope design and acoustic performance will also help spur gains in growth. Improving stethoscope acoustics remains the guiding goal and objective of all product R&D efforts and recent advancements worthy of note include amplified sound output; improved frequency range; and external noise cancellation technology. Digital stethoscopes especially are gaining in popularity in the field of cardiology and pulmonary. A key benefit of these stethoscopes is their ability to detect and record cardiac murmurs as low as 8 Khz. Focus on computer aided diagnosis is driving demand for digital stethoscopes with external flash memory chips for visualization of real-time recorded audio waveforms. Manual and mechanical stethoscopes will however continue to dominate the market, driven by their huge popularity among medical practitioners worldwide.



Esophageal Stethoscopes Segment to Reach $15 Million by 2026



In the global Esophageal Stethoscopes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3. 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8. 6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11. 2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1. 9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4. 3% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular

Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging

Alternatives

Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential

China: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations

Competitive Scenario

3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena

Leading Players in the Stethoscope Market

Littmann Stethoscopes Designed for Medical Students

EXHIBIT 1: Leading Electronic Stethoscopes Models in the Market

A Review of Select Stethoscopes

Select Stethoscope for Nurses

Distribution Dynamics of Stethoscopes

Product Overview

Stethoscopes: Hearing Hearts Speak

Invention of Stethoscopes

Classification by Technology

Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes

Esophageal Stethoscopes

Fetal Stethoscopes

Fetal Heart Rate Detectors



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for

Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

EXHIBIT 2: Global Infant Mortality Rate (per 1,000 Live Births)

for the Years 2010 through 2018

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 3: World Population (in Million) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 & 2050

EXHIBIT 4: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Million for the Years 1990, 2019 & 2050

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Demographics Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market

Potential

EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Thousands: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 6: Percentage Share of Population Aged 65 & Above of

the Overall Population for Select Countries: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 7: Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in

Number of Years

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Healthcare Spending Stats

EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015,

2019(E) & 2025(P)

EXHIBIT 9: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Select Country: 2018

EXHIBIT 10: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries: 2018

Surging Demand for Physicians Augur Well for the Stethoscopes

Market

EXHIBIT 11: Density of Physicians in Select Countries: 2018

Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic

Stethoscopes

Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes

ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits

Taal, An India-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves

Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses

Eko Core, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and

Virtual Diagnoses

Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use

Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation

from 3M

Bluetooth® Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing

Aids

CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes

TACTILE Designs New Smartphone Stethoscope Case

Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough

Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future

Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns

Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes

Advanced Alternative Systems: A Threat to Conventional

Stethoscopes?

Hand-held Ultrasound Devices Gain Prominence among Health

Professionals

Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future

Biomedical Radar System: A Superior Alternative to Traditional

Stethoscopes

Growing Smartphone Sales: A Business Case for Stethoscope Apps

EXHIBIT 12: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million

Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

EXHIBIT 13: Smartphone Adoption Rate by Geograpahic Region:

2018 & 2025

Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges

Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition

Stethoscope Regulations: Rules for Classification and Marketing

Approval



UNITED STATES

Ageing Baby Boomers to Drive Medical Devices Market in the US

EXHIBIT 14: US Population by Age Group in Million for the Years

2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050

Electronic Stethoscopes Grow in Popularity

Infant Mortality Rates: Basis for Fetal Stethoscopes and Heart

Rate Detectors

Digital Technology Boosts Patient Outcomes

Growing Popularity of Litmann Classic II S.E Stethoscope

Target Market Potential - Physician Numbers in the US

EXHIBIT 15: Percentage Breakdown of Active Physician Volume by

Role: 2019

EXHIBIT 16: Percentage Breakdown of Active Physician Volume by

Medical Specialty: 2019

CANADA

A Review of the Canadian Home Healthcare Market

JAPAN

Japanese Medical Device Industry: A Macro Perspective

EXHIBIT 17: Percentage Share Breakdown of Japanese Population

by Age Group: 2015 and 2020

CHINA

Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector

EXHIBIT 18: Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP in China for

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020

EUROPE

Rising Life Expectancy to Trigger Medical Device Sales across

Europe

EXHIBIT 19: Percentage Population Breakup by Age Group for

Select EU Countries: 2020

Target Market Potential - Physician Numbers in Europe

EXHIBIT 20: Number of Active Physicians per 100,000 People for

Select European Countries: 2018

Asia-Pacific: Market Offers Huge Potential for Future Growth

Aging Populace Offers Potential Opportunities

EXHIBIT 21: Population of 65 Years and Above Individuals in

Thousands in Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2019

Healthcare Spending on the Rise

An Insight into the Asia-Pacific Healthcare Sector

India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

A High Potential Market

A Growing Indian Healthcare Market Bodes Well for Medical

Device Suppliers

