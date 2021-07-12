Acute Kidney Failure Treatment Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Analysis, Forecast Report

Pune, India, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing incidence of acute kidney injuries is expected to drive the global acute kidney failure treatment market during the forecast years. This disease is primarily found in people suffering from kidney stones, diabetes, prostate cancer, liver failure, and others. Some of the most commonly found symptoms of this disease include frequent backaches, vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea among others. The rapid adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits high alcohol consumption, smoking, and a high dose of medications is expected to result in acute renal failure. Spurred by this, the demand for acute kidney failure treatment is expected to increase in the forecast years.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Acute Kidney Failure Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pre-renal Kidney Failure, Post-renal Kidney Failure, Intrinsic Kidney Failure), By Treatment Type (Medications/ Drug Therapy, Urinary Implants) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report offers extensive insights into the market by presenting information on the present and future growth prospects of the market.





Furthermore, the report provides detailed coverage of kidney failure treatment products and services. It also analyses different market trends and future growth predictions of the market. It sheds light on key pharmaceutical companies and their competitive scenario by including profiles of leading manufacturers and their respective developments. As per the current market trends, drug therapy is anticipated to cover the majority share in the global market between 2018 and 2026. The rising adoption of drugs is attributable to the higher benefits offered by drugs than urinary implants.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases to Drive Market in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to register higher growth in the global acute kidney failure treatment market in the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people suffered from severe kidney diseases in the U.S. in 2017. This shows that the demand for acute kidney failure prognosis is expected to increase in the years to come.

The market in Europe is expected to exhibit growth at a substantial rate during the forecast years. The high prevalence of hypertension, smoking, and diabetes leads to the rise of acute kidney failure. This, as a result, is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast years. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the projected horizon. The growth is attributable to the rising improvements in healthcare infrastructure along with increasing healthcare expenditure.





Mayo Clinic and Baxter International to Launch a New Renal Center in the U.S.

The acute kidney failure treatment market is expected to create impressive growth opportunities owing to the rising support from governments. Governments are increasingly conducting initiatives regarding research and development in the healthcare sector. In addition to this, several government authorities are planning to conduct awareness initiatives regarding infant healthcare. The market will eventually gain significant traction from such initiatives.

Companies are increasingly investing in acute renal failure treatment options to stand out in the market. Some of the strategies adopted by key players include strategic collaborations, development of technologically-advanced drugs, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. For instance, Mayo Clinic and Baxter International collaborated to develop a renal care center in the U.S. This new center of excellence aims to serve patients suffering from acute renal failures, thereby improving better patient outcomes.





Key Segmentation of Acute Kidney Failure Treatment Market:

By Disease Indication

Pre-renal Kidney Failure

Post-renal Kidney Failure

Intrinsic Kidney Failure

By Treatment Type

Medications/ Drug Therapy

Urinary Implants

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global acute kidney failure treatment market. These include:

Fresenius Medical Care

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Pfizer Inc.

Medtronic

Baxter

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook

Hollister Incorporated

Coloplast Corp.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cure Medical, LLC





