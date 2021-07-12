Global Food Additives Market Report 2021: Historical Data 2016-2019, Base Year 2020, Estimates for 2021 & Forecasts 2022-2026

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Additives Market, By Type (Acidulants, Anti-Caking Agents, Colors, Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Flavors, Hydrocolloids, Preservatives Markets, Sweeteners), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Food Additives Market is expected to undergo significant growth by 2026 owing to the growing utilization of additives in the food & beverage industry as preservative, emulsifier, flavor enhancer, sweetener and colorant.

The rising demand for packaged food and beverages due to the hectic lifestyle is also propelling the demand for food additives.



Increasing disposable income coupled with rising trend of healthy eating is expected to drive the Global Food Additives Market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing focus of food and beverages companies on new flavor, variants and texture is leading to more adoption of food additives. The primary function of food additive is to prevent the spoilage and wastage of food products and thus to reduce the overall production cost.



The Global Food Additives Market is segmented based on type, source, application and region Based on type, the market is segmented into the acidulants, anti-caking agents, colors, emulsifiers, enzymes, flavors, hydrocolloids, preservatives markets and sweeteners.

The sweeteners segment accounted for the largest share in the Global Food Additives Market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period as they are highly being used as a substitute of refined sugar. However, the enzymes segment is also undergoing rapid growth owing to their low cost compared to artificial chemicals.



Based on application, the Global Food Additives Market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, spices, condiments, sauces & dressings and others. The bakery & confectionary segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period as food additives are extensively being used in bakery items like cakes, biscuits & cookies, chocolates, sandwiches and breads. Flavor enhancers and sweeteners are common food additives used in bakery and confectionary items.



Leading companies are focusing on research and development activities to bring new and innovative products which are according to the present health conscious consumers. They are also widening their production capabilities to make their strong global presence.

Some of the key players in the Global Food Additives Market are

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adani Wilmer Limited

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Danisco A/S

Associated British Foods Plc

Tata & Lyle PLC

Royal DSM NV

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Food additives manufacturers and suppliers

Types of food additives such as preservatives, sweeteners, emulsifiers, anti-caking agents, enzymes, food flavors & enhancers, food colorants, acidulants and others

Research organizations and consulting companies

Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to food additives

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm

Report Scope:



Global Food Additives Market, By Type:

Acidulants

Anti-Caking Agents

Colors

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Flavors

Hydrocolloids

Preservatives Markets

Sweeteners

Global Food Additives Market, By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

Global Food Additives Market, By Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Convenience Foods

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Spices

Condiments

Sauces & Dressings

Others

Global Food Additives Market, By Geography:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of South America

