Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Radiation Therapy Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$582.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Systemic Radiation Therapy Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Systemic Radiation Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$290.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$355.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$873.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)



Accuray Incorporated

BrainLab AG

Elekta AB

GE Healthcare

Hitachi America, Ltd.

IBA Group

Nordion, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Radiation Oncology Centers

Implement Workflow Changes

Potential Role for Radiation Therapy in Treatment of COVID-19

Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical

Treatment Option for Cancer Patients

Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care

Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market: Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: Utilization Rate (%) of Radiation Therapy by Type of

Cancer

Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Breakdown

of Revenues (in %) by Leading Players for 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Gross Order Value (in $ Million) of Select Companies

in the Radiation Therapy Equipment Market: 2019

LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta

EXHIBIT 4: Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base by Leading Players for

2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market:

Percentage Breakdown of New Orders by Leading Players for 2019

IBA: The Predominant Player in Proton Therapy Equipment Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Proton Therapy Market Breakdown by Sales

(in %) by Leading Players: 2019

Treatment Planning Systems Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Treatment Planning Systems Market Share

Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Leading Players for 2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related

Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 9: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 10: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy Drives Market

EXHIBIT 11: Projected Need for Radiation Oncology Centers,

Radiation Oncologists, Medical Physicists and Radiation

Technologists by the Year 2035

EXHIBIT 12: Percentage of Cancer Patients Treated with

Radiotherapy in Select Countries

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: The Largest Product Category

Linear Accelerator (LINAC): A Vital Constituent of EBRT

LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment

MRI-LINACs Revolutionizes Cancer Care

EXHIBIT 14: Penetration of LINACs Worldwide: Number of LINACs

Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

Proton Therapy Revolutionizes Radiation Therapy Space

EXHIBIT 15: Global Proton Therapy Market by Region/Country

(in %) for 2020E

Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT): The Future of Proton

Therapy

High Cost: A Barrier to Adoption

Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment: A Small Yet Growing Market

Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment: Overview

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Equipment Help

Hospitals Improve Outcomes

Stereotactic Radio Surgery Treatment Gaining Traction

Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance

Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Grows in Prominence

Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Stable Growth

Outlook

Oncology Information Systems (OIS): Assisting Management of

Complex and Advanced Radiation Therapies

Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs

Advancing Radiation Therapy Raises Importance of Treatment

Planning Systems

Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning

Platforms

Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Poised for Growth

Innovative Therapies Revolutionize Radiation Treatment

Flash Radiation Therapy: Future Trend

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

Technological Innovations Spur Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy

Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes

Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech

Equipment

Personalized Radiation Therapy: The Way Forward

Select Innovations in Radiation Therapy Space

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Radiotherapy

Treatment

Technology-driven Research for Development in Radiotherapy

Refurbished Radiation Therapy Equipment: Changing with the Times

Expanding Aging Population at High Risk of Cancer to Benefit

Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 16: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 17: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Challenges Confronting Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Radiation Therapy: Product Overview

Types of Radiation Therapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy

Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy

Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)

Other Forms of Radiation Therapy

Linear Accelerators (LINACs)

Radiation Therapy Simulator

Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation

Therapy

Radiotherapy Accessories

Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices

Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices

Field-Shaping Devices

Dose-Modifying Devices



