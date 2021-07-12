Treatment.com Integrates Wearable Technology into Healthcare AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) has developed a sophisticated AI engine to help consumers assess symptoms based on their unique health profile and take the necessary next steps. The Treatment AI engine will integrate personalized medical history and demographic information that impacts the likelihood of conditions, and provides recommendations to prevent illness. In order to create the most comprehensive picture of every individual, Treatment is now developing new technology that integrates personal wearable health data.



When evaluating the consumer and healthcare landscape, the growing penetration of wearable health data and health tracking apps created an opportunity to gather real-time, accurate and rich data. The Treatment AI system is now evolving to integrate the most robust picture of your health, thanks to integrating data from other health tools like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Apple Health Kit and Google Health.

“We spent a lot of time researching how consumers are thinking about their health and using technology to track many health metrics like exercise, calories, heart rate, weight, sleep, menstruation cycles, etc. All of this rich data is being captured in silos with no deeper analysis as to how it may impact your health. We see the future of our technology as being the most comprehensive view of your health, with the ability to show trends and make personalized recommendations that help consumers make better health decisions, and ultimately prevent illness in the long run,” says John Fraser, CEO of Treatment.

The first product that Treatment will launch is a consumer mobile app: Cara , your AI health assistant. The Cara app is being developed to synthesize this wearable data to provide better healthcare recommendations, along with real-time analysis, benchmarking and understanding of each consumer’s holistic health picture. To develop a clear picture of all of this data and a seamless user experience, Treatment has enlisted the help of world class design agency, Card79 .

Treatment will be launching the Cara consumer mobile app this fall.

About Treatment

Treatment.com International Inc. is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help Canadians improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment is the parent company of Cara. This fall, Cara will be empowering Canadians to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/ .

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment.com, International, Inc. (Treatment) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment's expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

