FTI Consulting Leads Chambers Litigation Support 2021 Rankings, Recognized in Chambers Crisis and Risk Management Guide

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the Company was recognized as a leading firm by Chambers Litigation Support 2021 and by the inaugural Chambers Crisis and Risk Management 2021 guide, both of which highlight the top professional services providers in key markets worldwide.
With 11 firmwide rankings and four individual rankings, FTI Consulting had the most recognitions of any firm in Chambers Litigation Support 2021. The Company was recognized in Band 1 in seven categories, including Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia-Pacific Region; Economic Analysts – Global-wide; eDiscovery – UK-wide; eDiscovery – USA – Nationwide; Forensic Accountants – UK-wide; and PR & Communications – Global-wide, and Senior Managing Director Andrew Durant was recognized in the individual Forensic Accountants – UK-wide category. FTI Consulting’s Compass Lexecon subsidiary also was recognized in Band 1 of the Economic Analysts – Global-wide category.
FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories of the Chambers Litigation Support guide:
- Asset Tracing & Recovery (Investigations Agencies) – Global-wide
- Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia-Pacific Region
- Business Intelligence & Investigations – UK-wide
- Business Intelligence & Investigations – USA – Nationwide
- Economic Analysts – Global-wide
- eDiscovery – UK-wide
- eDiscovery – USA – Nationwide
- Forensic Accountants – UK-wide
- PR & Communications – Global-wide
- PR & Communications – UK-wide
- PR & Communications – USA – Nationwide
FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories of the Chambers Crisis & Risk Management guide:
- Business Intelligence & Investigations: Pre-Transactional Advisory (Investigative Due Diligence) – Global-wide
- Cybersecurity Risk – Global-wide
- Economic Risk – Global-wide
- PR & Communications; Crisis Management – Global-wide
- PR & Communications; Crisis Management – UK
- PR & Communications; Crisis Management – USA – Nationwide
The following FTI Consulting professionals received individual recognitions as leading practitioners in their fields:
- Greg Hallahan, Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia-Pacific Region, Litigation Support 2021
- Anthony J. Ferrante, Cybersecurity Risk – Global-wide, Crisis and Risk Management Guide
- Andrew Durant, Forensic Accountants – UK-wide, Litigation Support 2021
- Myron Marlin, PR & Communications – USA-wide, Litigation Support 2021
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.