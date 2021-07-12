Global $2.59 Billion Anti-Drone Markets to 2026: Opportunities with Rapid Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Drone Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, End-user and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-Drone Market is estimated to be worth USD 780 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,597 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.2%.

Market Dynamics

The increasing threat to personal privacy and public security due to drone or unmanned aerial vehicles is majorly driving the anti-drone market growth. The rising terrorist and illicit actives such as smuggling and surveillance via drones are increasing the demand for an anti-drone system. Government investments in the anti-drone system to increase security is anticipated to propel market growth. In addition, innovative technologies in anti-drone are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



However, the high cost of the system is hindering market growth. In addition, many countries such as Iran, Iraq, Algeria, etc. have banned the use of the drone, which has decline the public used anti-drone in respective countries.

Market Segmentation The Global Anti-Drone Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-user and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified Radar-Based Detection, Radio-Frequency (RF), Electro-Optical (EO), Infrared Radiation (IR), and Others. The Radar-Based Detection segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified into detection, disruption, and others. Amongst all, the Detection segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End-user, the market is classified as military, commercial, and homeland security. Amongst all, the military segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

UralVagonZavod tests new multifunctional anti-drone projectiles for artillery systems. - 1st March 2021.

CERBAIR launched an anti-drone kit - CHIMERA - featuring updated technology. Backpack and vest with a detection module, Command and control tablet and An electromagnetic effector. - 23rd February 2021.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Terrorism and Illicit Activities Through Drones

4.2.1.2 Rising Investment by Government For Security

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Investment Cost

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Ban of Drone for Public Use in Some Countries

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Anti-Drone Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radar-Based Detection

6.3 Radio-Frequency (RF)

6.4 Electro-Optical (EO)

6.5 Infrared Radiation (IR)

6.6 Others



7 Global Anti-Drone Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Detection

7.3 Disruption

7.4 Others



8 Global Anti-Drone Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Homeland Security



9 Global Anti-Drone Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

DeTec. Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

ApolloShield

Convexum

D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd.

TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd.

Dedrone

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

SR. Inc.

Avnon group

DroneShield Ltd.

Citadel Defense

Lockheed Martin Corp.

QinetiQ

CerbAir

Counter Drone Solutions

Advanced Protection Systems.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Liteye System. Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hji7a7