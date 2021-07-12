Global Tires Market to Reach 2.9 Billion Units by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379599/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Radial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach 2.4 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bias segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 568.2 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Tires market in the U.S. is estimated at 568.2 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 592.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured)
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Avon Tyres
- Bridgestone Corporation
- CEAT
- Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
- Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- Kumho Tire Co., Inc.
- Maxxis International
- Michelin
- MITAS A.S.
- MRF
- Nexen Tire Corporation
- Nokian Tyres Oyj
- Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
- Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd
- Techking Tires Ltd.
- Titan International, Inc.
- Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas, Inc.
- Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379599/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Tires: An Introduction
Definitions of Key Tire components
Elements of Tire Designing
Dynamics of Design Element of Tires
Trade-Off between Fuel-Efficient and Non-Fuel-Efficient Tires
Developments in Design
EXHIBIT 1: Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components
by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
Types of Automotive Tires
Radial Tires
Bias Tires
EXHIBIT 2: Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for
Replacement and OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material
Type
EXHIBIT 3: Body Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for
Replacement and OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material
Type for Radial and Bias Ply Tires
Advantages of Radial Tires over Bias Tires
Wide-Base Tires
Tire Classification and Segmentation by Vehicle Type
Passenger Car Tires
Bus Tires
Truck Tires
Two Wheeler Tires
Off-The-Road Tires
Tire Recycling
EXHIBIT 4: Growing Volumes of Reclaimed Rubber Highlights the
Progressive Improvements Made in Scrap Tire Recycling: Global
Reclaimed Rubber Market (in Kilo Tons) for the years 2014,
2016 and 2022
Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile
Rising Automobile Production and Technological Advances Set
Perfect Stage for Growth of Global Tire Market
Recent Market Activity
China and Other Developed Regions Exhibit Faster Growth Pace
EXHIBIT 5: World Tires Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed
Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
EXHIBIT 6: World Tires Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by
Value CAGR for 2018-2025
Stable Economic Scenario to Positively Influence Automotive
Tires Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Key Growth Drivers in Nutshell
Anticipated Increase in Vehicle Production
Increasing Automotive Sales
Rising Adoption of High-Performance Tires
Rising LCV Sales to Benefit Radial Tires
Extended Operating Lifespan of Vehicles
Increasing Competition and Sophisticated Manufacturing Processes
Coronavirus Outbreak Catches Automotive and Tire Industries
Off-Guard
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apollo Tyres Ltd. (India)
Avon Tyres (UK)
Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)
CEAT (India)
Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. (China)
Continental AG (Germany)
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
Giti Tire Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
Hankook Tire Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (India)
Kumho Tire Co., Inc. (South Korea)
Maxxis International (Taiwan)
Michelin (France)
MITAS A.S. (Czech Republic)
MRF (India)
Nexen Tire Corporation (South Korea)
Nokian Tyres Oyj (Finland)
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy)
Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd. (China)
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd (Japan)
Techking Tires Ltd. (China)
Titan International, Inc. (USA)
Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas, Inc. (USA)
Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bad Road Conditions & Increased Risk of Punctures Drive Demand
for Run-Flat Tires & Self-Sealing Tires
Hitting Saturation in Developed Countries, Radialization
Continues to Bulldoze Growth in Tire Markets in Emerging
Countries
EXHIBIT 8: China Leads Tire Radialization Growth in terms of
Domestic Consumption and Exports: Chinese Production of
Passenger Car Radial (PCR) and Light Truck Radial (LTR) Tires
(In Million Units) for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018, 2020 and
2025
Airless Tires Emerge Over the Horizon
Tire Replacement Needs among the Growing Global Vehicle
Population Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket
EXHIBIT 9: Rising Vehicle Density Expands the Addressable
Market for Replacement Tires in the Aftermarket: Global
Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million
Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Tire Aftermarket, a Cyclical Market Dependent on
the Replacement Cycle: Automotive Tire Replacement Cycle
(in Number of Years) by Region for the Year 2019
Retreaded Tires: An Important Niche in the Aftermarket
Automobile Production Trends Dictate Growth in the OEM Tires
Market
EXHIBIT 11: Surplus Automobile Production Capacity Especially
in China Bodes Well for Tire Demand in the OEM Market: Global
Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million
Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Growing Investments in Fleet Expansion in the Logistics
Industry Against the Backdrop of Improving Trade to Benefit
Demand for CV Tires
Improving Outlook for Intra-Regional & Inter-Regional Trade
Expands Establishment of Inland Logistics Hubs
EXHIBIT 12: A Futuristic Eco-Friendly Tire Concept, Airless
Tires Continue to Elicit Development Focus from Leading Tire
Manufacturers: Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018 and 2024
eCommerce Catalyzes Urban Logistics
What Does it Mean for the CV Tires Market?
EXHIBIT 13: Projected Expansion of Vehicle Fleet Supported by
the Growth in E-Commerce Logistics to Benefit Demand for
Commercial Vehicle Tires: Global E-Commerce Logistics Market
(In US$ Million) for the Years 2018 and 2023
Focus on Smart Transportation & Increased Investments in BRT to
Benefit Demand for Bus Tires
EXHIBIT 14: Popularly Referred to as Rail on Rubber Tires, BRTs
to Generate Strong Demand for Bus Tires: Global Number of
Heavy Duty Transit Buses (In 000) by Country for the Year
2018 and 2022
Need for Convenient & Affordable Urban Mobility in Developing
Markets Drives Demand for Two Wheelers & Two-Wheeler Tires
EXHIBIT 15: As the Smart Choice for Urban Mobility in Crowded
Cities, Projected Gains in Sales of Two Wheelers Catalyzes
Demand Opportunities for OEM Two Wheeler Tires: Global
Spending on Two Wheelers (In US$ Billion) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
An Overview on Off-The-Road (OTR) Tires Industry - The Niche
Market Segment
Strong Demand Cues and Rising Mechanization to Impel Off-The-
Road Tire Market
New Tire Materials Present Expansion Opportunities
Construction & Mining Equipment Segment to Post Fastest Growth
Healthy Recovery in Global Construction Industry Bodes Well for
Tires for Off-Road Construction Vehicles
EXHIBIT 16: As a Key Underlying Demand Driver, the Stable
Outlook for the Construction Industry Strengthens the Baseline
Growth Forecasts of Construction Vehicle Tires: Global
Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2022, and 2025
EXHIBIT 17: Projected Need for Construction Vehicles in line
With the Expected Recovery in the Industry?s Outlook to Expand
the Market Opportunity for Construction Tires in the OEM
Market: Global Spending on Construction Vehicles (In US$
Billion) by Vehicle Type for the Years 2017 & 2020
Strong Demand for below 31-Inch Tires
Original Equipment Continues to Hold Major Share
USA and Asia: The Key Markets
Technological Advancements Augment Market Growth
Product Innovation & Capacity Expansion Remain Key Strategies
Healthy Upswing in Agrarian Economies Drives Demand for
Agricultural Vehicle Tires
Continuous Innovation in Farm Tires Targeted to Improve
Performance to Benefit Growth Patterns
EXHIBIT 18: Projected Growth in CAPEX Spending on Agricultural
Vehicles & Machinery Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of
OEM Agricultural Tires: Global Sales of Agricultural Vehicles
(In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2016 and 2020
High Performance Advanced Tires: Rising Automotive Production
and Favorable Regulations Fuel Growth
Increasing Focus on Safety & Fuel Economy
Stringent Regulations for Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission
Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for Tires
EXHIBIT 19: As the Key Demographic Driver of Automobile Growth,
Middle Class Population in Asia Represents the Most Prominent
Indirect Demand Driver for Tires : Global Middle Class
Population (In Million) by Geographic Region for the Years
2017, 2022 & 2030
EXHIBIT 20: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (In US$
Trillion) by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Technology Developments in Tire Cords Remain Crucial to the
Tire Market
EXHIBIT 21: Strong Growth of the Tire Cord Market Bodes Well
for the Tire Industry: Global Consumption of Tire Cord (In
Metric Tons) By Material Type for the Years 2018, 2022 and
2024
Engineering Tire Tread Patterns, the Most Complex Part of Tire
Engineering
Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits That Cover the
Entire Life-Cycle of Tires
Climate Change and Harsher Winters Drive Demand for Winter Tires
EXHIBIT 22: With Melting Oceans Causing Cold Winter Storms &
Snowfalls, Demand for Winter Tires Receives a Major Boost:
Global Sales of Winter Tire (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2015, 2017 and 2022
Innovation in Green Tire Construction, Vitally Important For
Sustainable Growth of the Tires Market
Raw Material Pricing Scenario: A Major Determinant of
Manufacturer Profitability
Natural Rubber (NR) Prices Begin to Strengthen After 4 Years of
Price Erosion
Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze
Manufacturer Profit Margins
EXHIBIT 23: Accounting for Over 45% in Total Cost of Tire
Production, Rubber Prices Remain the Prime Determinant of
Competitive Tire Pricing Capabilities: Percentage of Tire Raw
Material Cost Breakdown by Material Type
EXHIBIT 24: Firming Up of Rubber Prices, Price Sensitivity in
the Retail Tires Market & the Resulting Inability to Pass on
Increased Cost to the Customer to Deflate Tire Manufacturers?
Profit Margins: Thailand and Malaysian Natural Rubber Prices
(In US$ Per Kg) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and
2018
EU Tire Regulations to Give Established Players a Much Needed
Boost
Key Market Restraints and Challenges
Rising Adoption of Retreading Tires
Volatile Prices of Raw Materials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tires by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Radial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Radial by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Radial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bias by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Bias by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bias by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trucks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Trucks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trucks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Buses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Buses by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Buses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Two-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Two-Wheelers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Two-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Off-The-Road by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Off-The-Road by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Off-The-Road by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Replacement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Replacement by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Replacement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
United States: An Important Market for Tires
Onshoring of Tire Manufacturing to Infuse New Optimism
A Glimpse of Recent Tire CAPEX Announcements in the US
EXHIBIT 25: US Tire Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown
of Consumer Sales by Brand Type
EXHIBIT 26: US Truck Tire Replacement Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Annual Revenue by Category
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars, Trucks,
Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Overview of Japanese Tire Industry
EXHIBIT 27: Japanese Production of Automotive Tires (in Million
Units) for the Period 2011-2018
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars, Trucks,
Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Presence of Huge Automotive Manufacturing Industry Makes China
a Lucrative Market for Tires
Challenges Imposed on Chinese Tire Manufacturers by the EU
Labeling System
Will Automotive Manufacturing Including Tires Shift From China
to the United States?
Chinese Ministry to Push for Achieving Optimum Radialization
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars, Trucks,
Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
A Major Regional Market for Tires
Factors Influencing the European Tires Market
Major Trends in Tire Manufacture
Low Rolling Resistance Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market
Small Companies Dominate in Specialized Niches
Government Laws Push Demand for Winter Tires
Upward Brand Mobility to Benefit in the Long Term as Grading
System for Car Tires Take Effect in EU
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Tires by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
A Brief Insight into German Automobile Market
Market Overview
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
Product Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
End-Use - Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379599/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________