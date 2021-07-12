Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379589/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Single Sided Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
In the global Single Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 183 Featured)
- 3M Company
- BHflex Co., Ltd.
- Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.
- Flexium Interconnect, Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Ichia Technologies, Inc.
- Interflex Co., Ltd.
- MFS Technology
- Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)
- Newflex Technology Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- SIFlex Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Xiamen Hongxin Electron-Tech Co., Ltd.
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the
Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to
Recovery (In Months) as of August 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply
Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
EXHIBIT 3: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes
for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points
for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
Deteriorating Business Confidence & Virus Led Economic
Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics
EXHIBIT 4: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 5: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered
Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business
Confidence Index (BCI) Points
Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs): A Prelude
Miniaturization of PCBs and Anticipated Surge in Demand for
Flexible and Compact Electronic Devices to Drive Growth of
Flexible PCBs Market
Flexible and Printed Electronics: Key Trends in Brief
Market Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Flexible PCBs Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Flexible PCBs Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest
of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment: A Major Market
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of
Flexible PCB Market
EXHIBIT 9: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
Flexible PCBs Strive to Resolve Design Challenges in Modern
Electronics
Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek
Miniaturization
Flexible PCB Concepts to Benefit from Growing Adoption of IoT
Rise of Flexible Electronics Extends Parallel Opportunities
Inherent Product Advantages to Sustain Market Momentum
Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits
Superior Packaging Flexibility: Key Attribute Widening the
Scope & Span of FPCs
Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities
Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate
Manufacturers
Substrate Material Choice: Key to High-Frequency Application
Additives Come to the Fore to Resolve Fabrication Challenges
Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel
Interconnection Alternative
Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable
Interconnects in Flexible Circuits
New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations
High Density Interconnection FPCBs Gain Traction
Novel & High-Productive Processing Technologies Augment
Flexible PCB Fabrication
Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize
Smaller Geometries
Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits
?Light as a Feather? Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level
Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for
Transparent Flex Circuits
Substrate Advancements
Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing
Power, Open New Design Possibilities
Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling
Power Fluctuations
Flexible Hybrid Circuits
End Applications: Select Market Trends
PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics
A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in
the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit
Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 12: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Flex Circuits Seek Role in Autoelectronics Drive
EXHIBIT 13: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway
Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand
Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand
EXHIBIT 14: World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic
Region (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East & Africa. and Rest of World
Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable
Technologies
Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables
Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand
Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and
Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
Uptrend in Nanoelectronics Favors Market Expansion
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Flexible Circuits: An Introduction
Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs
An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials
Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture
Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits
Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits
An Overview of End-Use Markets
Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
