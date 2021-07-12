Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379589/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Single Sided Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR



In the global Single Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the

Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to

Recovery (In Months) as of August 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply

Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics

EXHIBIT 3: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes

for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points

for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Deteriorating Business Confidence & Virus Led Economic

Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics

EXHIBIT 4: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 5: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered

Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business

Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs): A Prelude

Miniaturization of PCBs and Anticipated Surge in Demand for

Flexible and Compact Electronic Devices to Drive Growth of

Flexible PCBs Market

Flexible and Printed Electronics: Key Trends in Brief

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Flexible PCBs Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Flexible PCBs Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment: A Major Market

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of

Flexible PCB Market

EXHIBIT 9: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Flexible PCBs Strive to Resolve Design Challenges in Modern

Electronics

Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek

Miniaturization

Flexible PCB Concepts to Benefit from Growing Adoption of IoT

Rise of Flexible Electronics Extends Parallel Opportunities

Inherent Product Advantages to Sustain Market Momentum

Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits

Superior Packaging Flexibility: Key Attribute Widening the

Scope & Span of FPCs

Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities

Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate

Manufacturers

Substrate Material Choice: Key to High-Frequency Application

Additives Come to the Fore to Resolve Fabrication Challenges

Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel

Interconnection Alternative

Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable

Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

High Density Interconnection FPCBs Gain Traction

Novel & High-Productive Processing Technologies Augment

Flexible PCB Fabrication

Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize

Smaller Geometries

Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits

?Light as a Feather? Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level

Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for

Transparent Flex Circuits

Substrate Advancements

Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing

Power, Open New Design Possibilities

Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling

Power Fluctuations

Flexible Hybrid Circuits

End Applications: Select Market Trends

PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in

the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit

Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 12: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Flex Circuits Seek Role in Autoelectronics Drive

EXHIBIT 13: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway

Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

EXHIBIT 14: World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic

Region (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle

East & Africa. and Rest of World

Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable

Technologies

Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables

Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand

Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and

Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Uptrend in Nanoelectronics Favors Market Expansion

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flexible Circuits: An Introduction

Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs

An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials

Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture

Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits

Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits

An Overview of End-Use Markets

Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments



