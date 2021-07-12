Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$471.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.35% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$331.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331.5 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)



BASF SE

Clariant

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi)

Johnson Matthey plc

N.E. Chemcat Corporation

Umicore N.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession

EXHIBIT 1: HDD Catalysts Demand Impacted by COVID-19 Related

Decline in Heavy-Duty Trucks Market: % Growth in Unit Sales of

Heavy-Duty Trucks by Region for 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

An Introduction to Emission Control Catalysts

Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials

Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global HDD Catalysts Market

Heavy Duty Diesel Engine: Technology Evolution Aids in Reducing

Emissions

Design and Functional Attributes Make Diesel Engine Prone to

Exhaust Emissions

A Glance at Major Pollutants in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for

Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline

in Key Regional Markets

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth

EXHIBIT 4: World Commercial Vehicle Market Breakdown of

Production Volume (in %) by Region for 2010, 2015 & 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Commercial Vehicles Sales (in Millions) for

the Years 2010-2019

HDD Catalysts Present Considerable Opportunities for the

Emission Control Catalysts Market

Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to

Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth

Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit

Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market

EXHIBIT 6: With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the

Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to

Benefit: Global Bus Sales Breakdown (in %) by Fuel Type: 2017

& 2022

Mechanization of Agricultural Activities and Rise in Use of

Diesel-Powered Agricultural Machinery Augurs Well for the

Market

EXHIBIT 7: Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select

Countries

Long-term Prospects for Infrastructure Projects to Fuel Demand

for Construction Machinery, Presenting Growth Opportunities

for HDD Catalysts Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Construction Equipment Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2023 and 2027

COVID-19 Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Impacting

Sales of Construction Equipment

EXHIBIT 9: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 10: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst

Diesel Particulate Filters Find Prominence in Controlling

Particulates

SCR Emerges as a Prolific Tool for NOx Reduction

Aftermarket Segment Offers Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market

PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts

EXHIBIT 11: Global Emission Control Catalysts Market by Metal

Type (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Global Platinum Market by Application (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Global Platinum Demand Breakdown (in %) by

Automotive Sector: 2019

EXHIBIT 14: Global Rhodium Consumption Breakdown by Application

(in %): 2019

Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the

Cost Impact of PGMs

EXHIBIT 15: Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure:

A Statistical Comparison

Growing Use of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Prospects

for HDD Vehicles, Affect Demand for HDD Catalysts

Shift towards Electric Vehicles Presents a Threat to HDD

Catalysts Market

EXHIBIT 16: EV Share of Vehicle Sales: Electric Vehicles as %

of Total Sales by Segment for 2019, 2030 and 2040



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Tightening Emission Norms Accelerate Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 17: US EPA Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards

Key Role of Trucking in Inland Transportation Augurs Well for

HDD Catalysts Market

EXHIBIT 18: US Inland Freight Transport Market Breakdown of

Volume Shipments (in %) by Mode of Transport for 2019

HDD Catalysts Gain Precedence in Non-Road Applications

SCR Catalysts Demonstrate High Growth During EPA10 Regime

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Emission Standards in Canada

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Overview of Emission Norms in Japan

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Market Overview

Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 19: Europe Inland Freight Transport Market Breakdown of

Volume Shipments by Mode of Transportation: 2019

Regulatory Standards Propel Catalyst Market

As a Major Market for Commercial Vehicles, Europe Presents

Opportunity for HDD Catalysts

EXHIBIT 20: COVID-19 Dents CV Sales in Europe: New Commercial

Vehicle Registrations in the EU for June 2020 Vs June 2019

EXHIBIT 21: EU Commercial Vehicle Production Breakdown (in %)

by Segment for 2015 & 2019

EXHIBIT 22: EU Commercial Vehicles Market: Medium and Heavy

Commercial Vehicle Production in Thousand Units for Select

Countries (2019)

EXHIBIT 23: Average Age of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Fleet in

the EU: 2019

Heavy Duty Vehicles Emission Norms

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 14: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

India

South Korea

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Brazil

Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Rest of World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________