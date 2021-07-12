Global Blinds and Shades Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blinds and Shades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336778/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Roman Shades/Blinds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Venetian Blinds segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Blinds and Shades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.



Panel Blinds Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Panel Blinds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$999.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Blinds and Shades: An Introduction

Blinds: A Prelude

Select Types of Blinds

Commonly Used Materials in Blinds

Shades

Select Types of Shades

Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well

-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage

Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains Supports

Market Development

Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows

Blinds: A Sought-After Window Covering

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Developed Countries Represent Traditional Revenue Generators,

Developing Countries to Spearhead Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Home Decor Industry & Blinds and Shades

Market

EXHIBIT 1: The Web of Disruption Spun by COVID-19 Has Consumers

Pinching Pennies: Net Intention of Consumers Planning

Increase/Decrease in Spending for Year 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in Construction Industry,

Affecting Window Coverings Market

Supply Chain Disruptions

Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis

Opportunities for Companies to Adapt Innovatively

EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Market

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success

in the Marketplace

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy

Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth

Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades

What’s ’In’ and What’s ’Out’ in Blinds

Luxurious Fabrics

Honeycomb Blinds

Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks

Repurposed Window Treatments

Simplicity

Neutral Colors and Steel Rods

Architectural Features

Metallic

Sheer Curtains

Space Enhancing Designs

Floor to Ceiling Curtains

Cellular Shades

White Plantation Shutters

Two-In-One Blinds

Broader Drapes

Roman Blinds

Layering

Other Shade Trends Summarized

Technology Advancements Drive Myriad Trends in Window

Treatments Space

Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Smart

and Automated Blinds and Shades

A Prelude into Smart Shades Evolution

Manufacturers Focus on Offering Automated Blinds and Shades

Popularity of Home Automation Solutions: Opportunity for

Automated Window Treatments

EXHIBIT 3: Global Home Automation Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Electric Shades Add New Dimensions to Window Treatments

Latest Trends in Smart Motorized Window Treatments

Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Augurs Well

for Cellular Blinds

Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for

Sustainable Blinds and Shades

EXHIBIT 4: Global Green Building Materials Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds

Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction

Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility

in Building Structures

Low Maintenance Needs Present Shutters and Blinds as a

Preferred Window Treatment Option

Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized

Window Blinds Drive Market Demand

Advantages and Disadvantages

New Direct-to-Customer Approach for DIY Window Treatments

Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour

The ’Best of Kids’ Program: A Step in the Right Direction

Demographic & Economic Trends Impact Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

EXHIBIT 5: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 6: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Innovations and Advancements

Smart Blinds and Shades

A Glance at Select Innovative Smart Blinds

IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds

Windows with In-built Blinds

Top Down-Bottom Up Shades

Cordless Treatments for Child Safety

Horizontal Blinds

Window Films

Sliding Panels

Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades



UNITED STATES

US Blinds & Shades Market: Short-Term Prospects Remain

Extremely Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of Covid-19 Outbreak

Long-Term Market Prospects Remain Optimistic

EXHIBIT 11: US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012-

Jan 2020

EXHIBIT 12: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market.

Major Interior Designing and Window Covering Trends in the US

in Recent Years

Major Innovations that Revolutionized Window Technology over

the Years: A Perspective Builder

Roman Shades & Cordless Window Shades Continue to Gain Traction

Offering Ease of Operation and Functionality Benefits

Emphasis on Green Buildings Bodes Well for Vinyl Blinds

EXHIBIT 13: Green Construction Spending ($ Billion) in the US:

2010, 2014, 2018, & 2022

EXHIBIT 14: LEED Construction Spending ($ Billion) in the US:

2010, 2014, 2018, & 2022

List of Green Building Codes/Projects in Select States

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 15: Leading Blinds and Shades Companies in the US:

(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Hunter

Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, and Others

EXHIBIT 16: Leading DIY (Do-it-Yourself) Blinds and Shades

Companies in the US (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of

Value Sales for Ching Feng, Nien Made, and Others

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel

Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by Product -

Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller

Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roman

Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades,

Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Operating System - Manual and Automated - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Manual and Automated Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manual and Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Application - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Exhibit 17: Housing Starts in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of

Number of Housing Starts in Thousands

EXHIBIT 18: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector?s

Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2019

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel

Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds,

Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roman

Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades,

Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Operating System - Manual and Automated - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Manual and Automated Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manual and Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel

Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds,

Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roman

Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades,

Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Operating System - Manual and Automated - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Manual and Automated Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manual and Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Application - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Chinese Blinds & Shades Market to Sustain Heavy Losses in 2020

Market Recovery Most Likely in 2021

Rapid Urbanization in China to Promote Future Demand for Blinds &

Shades

EXHIBIT 19: Urbanization in China (2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 &

2019): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel

Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds,

Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roman

Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades,

Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Operating System - Manual and Automated - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Manual and Automated Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manual and Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and Shades

by Application - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Steep Decline in Construction Spending Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

to Impact Market Prospects in 2020

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers

Increase in Demand for Neutral Paint Shades

Vertical Blinds Enhance Illusion of Space

Sales of Automated Blinds and Shades Gain Momentum

Window Treatment Manufacturers Introduce Inbuilt Devices Safer

for Young Children

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel

Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds,

Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roman

Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades,

Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Operating System - Manual and Automated - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Manual and Automated Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manual and Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel

Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds,

Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roman

Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades,

Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Operating System - Manual and Automated - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Manual and Automated Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manual and Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel

Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds,

Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roman

Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades,

Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Operating System - Manual and Automated - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Manual and Automated Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manual and Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel

Blinds, Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Roman Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds,

Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roman

Shades/Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roller Shades,

Vertical Shades/Blinds and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Operating System - Manual and Automated - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Manual and Automated Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by

Operating System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manual and Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Blinds and

Shades by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Blinds and Shades by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Blinds and Shades by



