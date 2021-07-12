Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market to Reach $312.8 Billion by 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336758/?utm_source=GNW

Electric power generation involves creating low-voltage electric power from water, coal, natural gas, nuclear power, or other primary source of fuel. Fuels such as oil, uranium, and gas with high heat content are more expensive than wood waste or coal, which possess low heat content. Electric power transmission and distribution play a key role in voltage conversion and in supplying power to the consumers. Power passes from a generator to a substation, through a transmission grid, and from there the voltage is reduced to enable distribution through shorter poles and smaller wires.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment estimated at US$256.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$312.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Wire & Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$117.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $65.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.7 Billion by 2026



Transformers can be either integrated in compact substations or free-standing; pad, platform, ground, pole-mounted, and should exhibit high performance thermally, magnetically and electrically. Transformers need to be designed in such a way that they are easy to handle, install, lift, and transport. The Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$65.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$74.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Major developments occurring in power transmission and distribution (T&D) systems across the world include electrification of transportation and heating for long term reduction of carbon emissions; decentralization through distributed generation, storage, and demand response; and digitization through the integration of smart sensor, smart meters, connected devices, Internet of Things (IoT), and other digital network technology systems and solutions. Future electricity grids and the T&D networks will evolve to become smarter, more decentralized, and more connected offering myriad benefits in terms of increased reliability, security, environmental sustainability, and asset utilization in addition to enabling more control, real-time optimization of consumption and production, fewer carbon emissions, greater choice, seamless interaction with customers, always-on connection, higher transparency, better reliability, and security, among other benefits.



Transformers Segment to Reach $56.1 Billion by 2026



In the global Transformers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

UNITED STATES

Urgent Need to Replace and Upgrade Aging T&D Infrastructure

Drives Market Growth

Transmission & Distribution Spending in the US: Cumulative

Spending ($ Billion) for the Period 1990-2009 and 2010-2030

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure

Failure of Vital Systems during Storms Resulting in Power Outages

Need for Reliable Power Supply

Need for Continuous Enhancements of the Electric Grid

Regulatory Landscape

Demand for Outsourced Providers

Focus on Renewable Energy Generation

Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production

Transition from Coal to Natural Gas Generation

Collaborative Planning

Expanding Smart Grid Infrastructure Boosts Demand for Smart

Transformers

Smart Transformers to Enhance Flexibility and Cleanliness of

Electrical Grids

Replacement Demand to Drive Spending on Larger Power

Transformers (LPTs)

US Transmission & Distribution Spending for the Period 2011-

2035: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Spending for New Equipment

and Replacements

Bourgeoning Electricity Demand Provides the Perfect Platform

for Market Adoption

Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040

Steady Penetration of Renewable Energy in Power Generation Set

to Support Growth

Rising Share of Renewable Energy Demands Supportive Power Grid

US Net Electricity Generation by Energy Source (2000, 2010,

2020, 2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity Generation:

( Billion Kilowatt-hours) from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear,

Petroleum, and Renewable Energy

Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for

T&D Equipment

Presence of Leading Suppliers in Medium and Large Transformers

Energy Consumption in the United States (2008, 2016 & 2020):

Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt

Hours) by Key End-Use Industries

Electric Utilities to Benefit from Energy-Related Technology

Disruptions in Silicon Valley

North American T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Transmission

and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,

Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,

Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,

Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Transmission

and Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,

Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire &

Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,

Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,

Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities,

Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Recent Energy Sector Transformation and Focus on Renewable

Energy Sustain Market Growth

Japan?s Power Generation by Energy Source (2005, 2015, 2030):

Percentage Breakdown for Coal-fired Thermal Power, Gas-fired

Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Oil-fired Thermal Power, and

Renewable Energy

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire &

Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,

Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,

Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities,

Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Government Efforts to Address the Country?s Power Requirements

Drive Strong Market Growth

Electricity Consumption in China: 2009-2018 (in Billion kWh)

The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for

Electric T&D Equipment

Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers

Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry

Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End

Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Leading Transformer

Companies in China (2018)

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire &

Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,

Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,

Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities,

Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Power T&D Equipment

PowerGrid Program to Redefine Future of Power Transmission

Market Prospects to Benefit from the Evolution of Smart Grids

EU Proposes New Ecodesign Energy Efficiency Standard for

Transformers

Competitive Landscape

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire &

Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,

Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,

Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities,

Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire &

Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,

Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformers,

Meters and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities,

Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire &

Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Wire & Cable,

Switchgear, Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission

and Distribution Equipment by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire & Cable, Switchgear,

Transformers, Meters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power

Transmission and Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities,

Industrial, Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Power Transmission and

Distribution Equipment by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial,

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of



