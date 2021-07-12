Hexagon Purus receives orders from leading gas distributor to deliver hydrogen cylinders for industrial and mobility applications in Europe

Hexagon Purus has received new orders from a leading gas distributor to deliver Type 4 hydrogen cylinders for industrial and mobility applications. The orders have a value of approximately EUR 2 million (approx. NOK 20 million).

Hexagon Purus’ Type 4 cylinders will be part of storage and transportation solutions that will transport hydrogen for industrial purposes and expand the infrastructure for hydrogen mobility projects in Europe.

Driving energy transformation

“As the push for the energy transition continues, we are proud to see that our Type 4 tank technology can enable our customers to provide solutions that reduce the emission of harmful greenhouse gases”, says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Purus.

Timing

The cylinders are due to be delivered in the third quarter of 2021.







About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

