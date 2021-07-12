Avaap Named Among IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld’s Best Places to Work for the Eighth Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a fast-growing Workday Services Partner and management consulting organization with an emphasis on transformation services, including business process excellence, change management, and data and analytics, today announced its recognition on the IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list. This award recognizes the 100 top organizations that provide interesting, challenging work, and great benefits and compensation.



“It is an honor to continue to be recognized as a best place to work, even amid ongoing changes over the last year,” said Steve Csuka, Avaap CEO. “Strong company culture with shared values for passion, transparency, collaboration, innovation, and genuineness guide everything we do. As a high growth organization, evolution is key to Avaap’s success, and we are continually looking at how we can enhance the experience for individuals who build their career at Avaap. Continual recognition as a great place to work is something we prioritize, and reflected in how the team navigates the work day and delivers success for our customers.”

Since 2006, Avaap has provided its customers with certified, senior-level consultants with deep industry and technology experience to align strategy with technology investments, advance transformation goals, and achieve sustainable results. Avaap’s management consulting practice brings experienced strategists and impartial expertise to system selection, business process excellence, program and project governance, organizational change management, and data and analytics. Avaap’s Workday business specializes in all core applications and Workday Student, with a track record of successful deployments in healthcare, education, non-profit, and government. In July 2021, Avaap moved its headquarter location to Columbus, Ohio and is actively hiring across North America, Canada, and India.

“Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle expertise from system selection through post-production support, including BI and data analytics and a strategic approach to change management powered by Prosci® research, data, and concepts. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, including health systems, higher education institutions, and government agencies have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Insider Pro

Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available. at www.idg.com.

Follow Insider Pro on Twitter: @InsiderPro_IDG #BestPlacesIT

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow Insider Pro on LinkedIn

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

Follow Computerworld on Facebook