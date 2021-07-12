DNA Genetics Announces Entry Into Oklahoma and Development of DNA National Nursery in Anticipation of Federal Legalization

TULSA, Okla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a nursery licensing agreement (the “Nursery Agreement”) with Tribal Farms, LLC (“Tribal Farms”), one of Oklahoma’s largest nurseries and a separate licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with MedVets, LLC (“MedVets”), a 100 % Veteran owned and operated, vertically-integrated, cannabis cultivation and dispensary in Oklahoma.



The Nursery Agreement will grant Tribal Farms license to the DNA brand and proprietary library of award-winning genetics, leveraging the existing, fully operational, 4.3 million square-foot facility with a 1 million square-foot under greenhouse in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

“As state legalization efforts continue to open new cannabis markets, we have seen a steady increase in demand for stable and dependable genetics, feminized and auto-flower seeds, clones, tissue culture and nursery and farm support services in general. This partnership gives us the capability to meet this substantial demand in the state of Oklahoma while preparing a scalable infrastructure to support a national market in anticipation of federal legalization,” said Rezwan Khan, President of DNA Genetics.

The Agreement with MedVets will grant the license to DNA’s brand and genetics for cultivation, processing and sale through their 100% Veteran owned and operated cannabis business. MedVets currently operates both indoor and outdoor cultivation facilities that will be dedicated to the production of DNA and Crockett Family Farms products that will be available for sale at their dispensary in Pryor, Oklahoma.

“We’re proud to be partnering with DNA and to bring their products and flavors to the people of Oklahoma. At MedVets we hold ourselves to the highest standards and DNA has proven themselves year after year to hold themselves to that same standard. We’re also thrilled to be working closely with Don, Aaron and Crockett and look forward to bringing their combined years of cannabis knowledge and experience to our operation,” said Brian Ledbetter, CEO of MedVets.

About MedVets

MedVets is the first 100% Veteran owned and operated dispensary run by disabled veterans with a focus on providing the highest level of services and products. MedVets supports all areas of Medical Marijuana focusing on growing, dispensing, and processing. MedVet’s goal is to provide the highest quality of medicinal marijuana products to the market.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com.

About Tribal Farms

Tribal Farms is a nursery located in Tahlequah, Oklahoma and is owned and operated by Burl Berry. Burl has been in the nursery business his whole life and has decades of experience in running large-scale nursery operations and national distribution to many top retailers across the country. Seeing an opportunity with the legalization of cannabis in Oklahoma, Burl has refocused his expertise, infrastructure and resources to strategically position his nursery in this rapidly growing industry.



