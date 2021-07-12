DSS’s Impact BioMedical Announces Second US Patent Issued for its Proprietary Equivir Compound

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), today announced it was issued a patent (Patent # 11,033,528) on June 15, 2021, from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary compound Equivir. This is a follow-up to the release on April 6, 2021, for the allowance of this patent. The compound has displayed positive pre-clinical results that reduce the risk and/or severity attributable to viral infections, specifically Ebola and Rhinovirus.



This patent is the second issued to Impact BioMedical for Equivir; the first (Patent # 10,383,842) was issued August 20, 2019, with claims directed to a method of limiting the occurrence of, reducing the risk or severity of, or treating influenza infection.

“This is the second patent for Equivir and expands Impact BioMedical’s intellectual properties in this area,” said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “We are seeking a third patent for Equivir, with the hope of expanding its potential in a variety of antiviral applications and providing long-term value.”

Mr. Chan Heng Fai, the Chairman of Document Security Systems, who owns Impact BioMedical, said that today’s announcement highlights Equivir’s potential versatility. “We are pleased to receive this second patent and are excited to explore the potential and long-term impact that Equivir can have on the way we treat and defend against these viruses.”

Equivir is believed to function by impeding a virus’s ability to infect and replicate in host cells. Taken much like a multivitamin, Equivir was specifically designed for ease of rapid accessibility and deployment. Pre-clinical in-vitro success showed Equivir is potentially useful for pandemics and viral outbreaks against SARS-COV2, Influenza, Ebola, Cholera, and Rhinovirus.

Ebola, also known as Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) or Ebola Hemorrhagic fever (EHF), is a rare but severe and often fatal illness in humans, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Ebola has a death rate of up to 90 percent, according to the World Health Organization. Rhinovirus is the most common viral infectious agent in humans and is the predominant cause of the common cold.

“Equivir is designed to address emerging viral epidemics and pandemics. This latest patent will support our research to explore Equivir as a deployable strategic defense for a broad spectrum of viral infections,” said Daryl Thompson, Impact BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC ("GRDG"). Impact BioLife is a wholly owned subsidiary of Impact BioMedical.

The positive results achieved from initial studies makes it potentially valuable around the world, according to GRDG Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We will continue to study the ways Equivir can lessen the severity of dangerous pathogens that affect populations all over the world. Whether it is used alongside other medications, or becomes the basis of its own therapeutic regimen, we are hopeful that Equivir can play a central role in impeding the spread of viruses,” said Dr. Moore.

Impact BioMedical reports that it has a third Equivir patent pending which contains claims directed to a method of limiting the occurrence of, reducing the risk or severity of, or treating other viral infections. Impact BioMedical has also completed a research study which evaluated the potential effectiveness of Equivir in in-vitro studies inhibiting viral infections including SARS-COV2.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

