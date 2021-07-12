UREEQA Announces First Baseball NFT with Baltimore Orioles Star First Baseman Trey Mancini

TORONTO, CANADA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Via Blockchain Wire) -- UREEQA (https://www.ureeqa.com/), a blockchain platform for protecting, managing and monetizing creative work, today announced that Trey Mancini, first baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, will release his first NFTs on the UREEQA platform. All of the proceeds from the NFT sale will go to the Trey Mancini Foundation, which aims to support those who are facing illness, empower those suffering from emotional trauma and provide assistance to those experiencing hardship.

The NFTs will be available on the UREEQA Marketplace starting at 7 p.m. ET Monday, July 12th, just before Mancini steps into the batter's box at Denver’s Coors Field to take part in the 2021 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby. The release, which is the result of a collaboration between Mancini, Ben Armstrong and Justin Williams of BitBoy Crypto, Matt Rodgers, and the Trey Mancini Foundation, will be used to raise funds and awareness to support early detection of colon cancer.

The auction is a fundraising opportunity for a special cause that appeals to baseball fans, collectors and anyone looking to break into the NFT space at an affordable level, while saving lives. The NFTs will be protected and managed using UREEQA’s Responsible Minting™ technology, which validates the NFTs, verifying their ownership, authorship and originality.

One NFT will be a one-of-a-kind item available via 48-hour auction. The winner will receive the actual signed bat Mancini uses in the Home Run Derby, as well as signed cleats, signed batting gloves, and a one-on-one batting lesson with Mancini himself. Another will be available for $195, giving purchasers a chance to win bonus tangible Mancini memorabilia as utility.

Altogether, 500 fixed-price NFTs will be available at $195 each. A randomly chosen lucky batch of those fixed-price purchasers will receive additional utility (such as autographed memorabilia and game-used items).

Fixed-price NFT purchasers will also have a chance to receive perks like game tickets, memorabilia or event access well into the future, so that $195 investment not only helps a worthy cause but could be a gift that keeps on giving from a fan or collector’s standpoint. As an added bonus, UREEQA Tokenholders will have the opportunity to purchase their fixed-price NFT 15 minutes before the sale goes live to the public.

The NFTs were the brainchild of Matt Rodgers and came to fruition through a collaboration with TikTok influencer BitBoy Crypto, AKA Ben Armstrong, his NFT lead Justin Williams and designers Steven Polizzi and Haddon McKinney. The project is particularly important to the fight against colon cancer as Mancini was undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer just a year ago. Now, Mancini remarkably leads the Orioles in runs batted in and is preparing to participate in his first MLB All-Star Home Run Derby. Although he is now cancer-free, Mancini is keenly aware of the risk and the agony associated with the disease that threatened his life in its prime and is taking this opportunity to give back.

"This drop is extremely important to me,” Mancini said. “Not only is it my first experience with NFTs, but the cause is near and dear to my heart. I didn't want to take any risks in this wild new world of NFTs, which is why my debut drop will be released using Responsible Minting™ from UREEQA. All the proceeds from this drop will go to the Trey Mancini Foundation to raise awareness for colon cancer, and buyers and bidders will have peace of mind knowing that they're getting the real deal. These NFTs are backed by a UREEQA Master Validated NFT and transparent Package of Proof, so you can take comfort in knowing that your purchases will be protected and your dollars will go straight to this important cause."

“UREEQA is fired up to help raise money for such a fantastic cause,” said Rakan Aown, UREEQA VP of Business Development. “Everyone has been touched by cancer either through their own bout or through a loved one, and Trey Mancini is an inspiration. We’re honored that he chose to work with UREEQA for his NFT and we look forward to bolstering his campaign with UREEQA’s public and robust Package of Proof.”

UREEQA’s Package of Proof helps creators, celebrities, and brands keep their fans safe by covering the risks associated with purchasing NFTs. The platform protects buyers by tackling the three main risks when purchasing NFTs: Authenticity (buying from the right seller), copyright (vetting the source of creative work for copyright issues) and redeemability (proving the rights that were conveyed with the NFT purchase).

Bids and purchases can be made using crypto or credit card, so participants don’t have to own crypto to get in on the action and support a great cause. Even without an Ethereum wallet, participants can buy this NFT and hold it on the UREEQA platform until they are ready. It’s an unprecedented, hassle-free way for those new to this realm to get into the NFT market.

For more information on UREEQA and the auction, please visit https://www.ureeqa.com/.

