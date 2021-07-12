BriaCell to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, today announced that Dr. William V. Williams, President & CEO of BriaCell, is scheduled to present in the following virtual conferences:



Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference: July 13 – 15, 2021 Dr. Williams will be speaking at the conference at 2:30pm ET on July 14, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at Webcast URL. For additional information on the conference, please visit: https://www.accesstogiving.com/.





Q3 Investor Summit: August 17 – 18, 2021

Dr. Williams will deliver his corporate presentation at 1:15pm ET on August 17, 2021. Investors may request one-on-one meetings with Dr. Williams. Investors may register for the conference here: https://investorsummitgroup.com/.





SNN Network Summer Virtual Event Investor Conference: August 17 – 19, 2021 Dr. Williams will deliver his corporate presentation at 10:30am ET on August 18, 2021. Investors may request one-on-one meetings with Dr. Williams. Investors may register for the conference here: https://conference.snn.network/.



About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Media Relations:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com