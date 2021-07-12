T-knife Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Megan Baierlein as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a next-generation T-cell receptor company developing a pipeline of innovative therapeutics for solid tumor patients, today announced the appointment of Megan Baierlein as chief operating officer.



“We are excited to welcome Megan to our executive leadership team,” stated Thomas M. Soloway, chief executive officer of T-knife. “Megan has over two decades of experience building and leading successful life sciences companies, overseeing strategic planning, program management, and clinical operations functions. We look forward to the significant contributions that Megan will bring to T-knife as we advance our lead candidate TK-8001, targeting MAGE-A1 positive solid tumors, toward the clinic later this year and continue to advance our leading pipeline of novel TCR-T product candidates.”

Ms. Baierlein was most recently the senior vice president and chief operating officer at Audentes Therapeutics, overseeing program management, clinical operations, and general and administrative functions. Prior to Audentes, Ms. Baierlein served as executive director of program management at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. From 2009 through 2013, she held management positions at BioMarin in both program management and clinical operations. Earlier in her career, Ms. Baierlein held roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech and Elan Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Baierlein holds an B.S. in Biology and Kinesiology from the University of Minnesota.

Ms. Baierlein added, “Leveraging its proprietary HuTCR platform, T-knife has rapidly generated a promising portfolio of T-cell receptor-based solid tumor product candidates with first and best-in-class potential. With its deep portfolio and world-class TCR science, there is a compelling opportunity for the company to lead the next revolution in cancer treatment. I am thrilled to join the distinguished team at T-knife and contribute to the company’s important work.”

About T-knife Therapeutics

T-knife is a next-generation T-cell receptor (TCR) company developing a pipeline of innovative therapeutics for solid tumor patients. The company leverages its proprietary humanized T-cell receptor (HuTCR) mouse platform to produce fully-human TCRs, naturally selected in-vivo for optimal affinity and specificity.

T-knife is developing a pipeline of potential first / best-in-class TCR therapeutics against targets with high unmet medical need, including cancer testis antigens, viral antigens and commonly shared neoantigens. T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts using technology developed at the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité University Hospital in Berlin. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.t-knife.com.

