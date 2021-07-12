Global Surgical Robots Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical robots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Surgical robots refer to computer-controlled machines that are used for performing minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries. These robots consist of a magnifying high-definition 3-D camera fitted at the tip of the robotic arm that provides an accurate representation of the body parts. They replicate the hand movements of the surgeons and can perform complex procedures using miniaturized surgical instruments that can fit through small incisions. In comparison to traditional surgeries, these robots offer faster recovery time, minimal post-operative discomfort, and reduced risks of infection and scars.



Surgical Robots Market Growth Drivers:



The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of these robots for performing surgeries, along with the increasing preference for MI procedures by both patients and healthcare providers, is providing a boost to the market growth significantly. For instance, neurosurgical robots are being used for precise positioning of needles in deep intracranial lesions and for retracting delicate neural structures.



Various technological advancements and the integration of the healthcare industry with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Surgical robots are being equipped with 3D imaging systems, HD microscopic cameras, data recorders, motion sensors and robotic controlled catheters that assist surgeons in performing complex procedures accurately. Other factors, including increasing funding and investments for research and development (R&D) in the field of robotics and medical sciences, along with improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are also projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global surgical robots market, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application, end-user and region.



Competitive Landscape:



The global surgical robots market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large players competing in terms of price and quality. Some of the major players in the market are:

Accuray Incorporated

Auris Health Inc.

CMR Surgical

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

Maxar Technologies Limited

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Medrobotics Corporation

Medtronic

Renishaw

Smith & Nephew

SRI International Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Think Surgical

Transenterix Inc.

Verb Surgical

Zimmer Biomet

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global surgical robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical robots market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global surgical robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Surgical Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Robotic Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments and Accessories

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Gynecological Surgery

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Urological Surgery

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Neurosurgery

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Orthopedic Surgery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Other Applications

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accuray Incorporated

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Auris Health Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 CMR Surgical

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Corindus Vascular Robotics

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Intuitive Surgical

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Maxar Technologies Limited

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Mazor Robotics Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Medrobotics Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Medtronic

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Renishaw

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Smith & Nephew

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 SRI International Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Stryker Corporation

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 Think Surgical

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.15 Transenterix Inc.

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.16 Verb Surgical

14.3.16.1 Company Overview

14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.17 Zimmer Biomet

14.3.17.1 Company Overview

14.3.17.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.17.3 Financials

14.3.17.4 SWOT Analysis

