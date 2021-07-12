The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2021 to USD 106.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04756168/?utm_source=GNW





Networking technology to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2026.

Networking technology is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry by device & technology in 2026. Both wired and wireless technologies are integral for machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity to gather real-time data from industrial machinery across different geographies.



Market for manufacturing to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as global positioning systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology, in precision farming, the IIoT market for the agriculture vertical is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for IIoT during the forecast period. Dense population and growing per capita income, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the IIoT market in APAC.



Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 55%, Tier 2 = 20%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 40%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 25%

• By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 22%, APAC = 33%



The leading players in the industrial IoT market are Huawei (China), Cisco (US), GE (US), Intel (US), Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Honeywell (US), IBM (US), KUKA AG(Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bosch.IO (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), and SAP (Germany).



Research Coverage

The IIoT market has been segmented based on device & technology, software, connectivity, vertical, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the IIoT industry and forecasts the same till 2026.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways.

1. This report segments the IIoT market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size and that of the subsegments across different industries and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them the information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches, partnerships/ collaboration/agreements, and mergers & acquisitions carried out in the IIoT market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04756168/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________