MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 5 to 9 July 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 70,670 190.12 13,435,945 5 July 2021

6 July 2021

7 July 2021

8 July 2021

9 July 2021 300

100

100

200

300 210.00

209.00

211.25

214.25

215.00 63,000

20,900

21,125

42,850

64,500 Accumulated under the programme 71,670 13,648,320

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 5 to 9 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 71,670 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.92% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments