Worldwide Wheat Flour Industry to 2026 - Featuring Ardent Mills, Archer Daniels Midland and General Mills Among Others

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wheat flour market reached a value of US$ 160 Billion in 2020. Wheat flour currently represents one of the most popular food ingredients used across the globe. It offers health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels, improving metabolism, controlling obesity and regulating blood sugar levels. Wheat flour is used extensively owing to the presence of gluten, a protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough as well as adds to the texture of baked products. Factors such as population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising consumption of bakery products and changing lifestyles have further added to the global demand for wheat flour.



Market Drivers:



Wheat flour is used as the main ingredient in several bakery and fast food products such as bread, noodles, pasta and breakfast cereals. Growth in the demand for these products has led to an escalation in the overall sales of wheat flour across the globe. Moreover, wheat flour is inexpensive as compared to the flour made from other grains on account of which it is easily available to consumers belonging to all socio-economic groups. Manufacturers have also introduced vitamin-A fortified wheat flour to cater to the nutritional needs of the population. Apart from this, wheat flour is now also being used for producing bioplastics, adhesives, paper, shampoos and conditioners, and other products. Owing to these factors, the publisher estimates that the global wheat flour market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wheat flour market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, end-use, and distribution channel.



Breakup by Type:

All-Purpose Flour

Semolina Flour

Whole-Wheat Flour

Fine Wheat Flour

Bread Flour

Others

The wheat flour industry has been segmented on the basis of product types which mainly include all-purpose, semolina, whole-wheat, fine wheat and bread. Amongst these, all-purpose and whole-wheat are the most popular flour products.



Breakup by End-Use:

Food Use

Feed Use

Bio-Fuel

Others

Based on end-users, the market has been segregated into food use, feed use and bio-fuel use. Currently, wheat flour is majorly used in the food industry for preparing a wide variety of products.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

The market has been categorized on the basis of distribution channels into supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, specialty stores and online. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most common channels used for obtaining wheat flour as they offer a varied range of brands and products.



Regional Insights:

China

India

European Union

Turkey

United States

Rest of the World

On the geographical front, China represents the largest wheat flour market, holding the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the large population in the country which has led to a rise in the overall consumption of wheat flour. China is followed by India, the European Union, Turkey and the United States.



Competitive Landscape:



The wheat flour market is fragmented with a number of small and large manufacturers operating in both organized and unorganized sectors.

Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Wudeli Flour Mill Group

Ardent Mills LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

General Mills

Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited

Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd

Acarsan Flour

Korfez Flour Mills

George Weston Foods Limited

Hodgson Mill, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global wheat flour market?

2. What was the global wheat flour market size in 2020?

3. What will be the global wheat flour market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

4. What are the major global wheat flour market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global wheat flour market?

6. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by type?

7. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by end use?

8. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by distribution channel?

9. What are the major regional markets in the global wheat flour industry?

10. Who are the leading players in the global wheat flour industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wheat Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Production Volume Trends

5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

5.2.3 Consumption Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use



6 Global Wheat Flour Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Production Volume Trends

6.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

6.2.3 Consumption Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.5 Impact of COVID-19

6.6 Market Breakup by Type

6.7 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.9 Market Breakup by Region

6.10 Market Forecast

6.11 SWOT Analysis

6.12 Value Chain Analysis

6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 All-Purpose Flour

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Semolina Flour

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Whole-Wheat Flour

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Fine Wheat Flour

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Bread Flour

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Food Use

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Feed Use

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Bio Fuel

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Independent Retailers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Online

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 China

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 India

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 European Union

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Turkey

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 United States of America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Wheat Flour Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Conversion Rate of Feedstock



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Plant Machinery

13.3 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.4 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.5 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics



16 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1jl9v