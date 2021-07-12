The global hybrid seed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hybrid Seeds Market by Crop Type, Key Crop, Cultivation Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04499027/?utm_source=GNW





The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global seeds industry.The outbreak of COVID-19 has widespread implications on all the commodity markets, including seeds.



North American seed market includes some of the key countries in global seed market such as US, Canada, and Mexico.Canada and Mexico are dependent upon the US seed market for their seed requirement.



The US seed industry is not seeing any seed shortages at the national or regional level.The home garden seed sector is seeing a huge spike in demand for product, and companies are working hard to keep up with that unprecedented demand.



The American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) is closely monitoring the global pandemic and its impact on the seed industry both domestically and globally. Disruptions in deliveries of seeds could reduce harvests and incomes for U.S. farmers who were hoping this year to sell more crops to China under the terms of a trade agreement signed in January.



Cereals & grains is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Cereals & grains is projected to hold the largest hybrid seeds market share since it is consumed on a large scale as a staple food.It is also being used in the food processing and feed industries.



Some of the large producers such as China, India, US, and Brazil are catering to the growing international demand for cereal crops such as rice and corn. Increase in adoption of hybrid seeds in corn is also one of the key factors for the growth of the cereals & grains segment.



The tomato segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Tomato is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as tomato is grown extensively in the tropical and sub-tropical belts of the world.Countries such as the US, China, Italy, India, and Egypt are among the major producers of tomatoes.



Together, they cater to the growing demand for this crop across the globe.The world production of tomatoes has also grown consistently since 2000, increasing more than 54% from 2000 to 2019.



These factors cater to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the hybrid seeds market.



In 2020, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market owing to the growing adoption of hybrid seeds for crops such as corn, soybean, rice, and canola in the region.Countries such as the US and Canada are among the major seed producers in the world.



The region is also a host to some leading players in the seeds business such as Corteva Agriscience (US), and Land O’ Lakes (US).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 22%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 33%, and Others* - 22%

• By Region: North America – 10%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 50%, South America – 13% Rest of the World (RoW)** – 12%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

*RoW includes countries such as the Middle East & Africa



Leading players profiled in this report

• BASF SE(Germany),

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

• KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

• Land O’ Lakes (US)

• Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan)

• Groupe Limagrain (France)

• Corteva Agriscience (US)

• UPL Limited (India)

• DLF (Denmark)

• Longping Hi-tech (China)

• Rallis India Limited (India)

• Enza Zaden (The Netherlands)

• Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands)

• FMC Corporation (US)

• Mahyco (India)

• Imperial Seed Company (Canada)

• Allied Seed LLC (US)

• Ampac Seed (US)

• SL Agritech Corporation (Philippines)

• BrettYoung (Canada)

• Rasi Seeds (India)

• Vikima Seed A/S (Denmark)

• CN Seeds (UK).



Research Coverage

This report segments the hybrid seeds market based on key crop, crop type, cultivation, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the seeds industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



