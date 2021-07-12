Global Death Care Services Market Report 2021: Recommendations Include Offering Live Streaming Service, Funeral Pre-planning Services, & Focus on Digital Tombstones

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Death Care Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global death care services market reached a value of nearly $103,931.03 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2015.



This report describes and explains the global death care services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The market is expected to grow from $103,931.0 million in 2020 to $147,384.7 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 and reach $ 201,185.2 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the death care services market resulted from rapid growth in world population, rise in accidents, and strong economic growth in emerging markets. The market was restrained by rising prices of funerals, and cultural shifts.



Going forward Increase In number of people opting for funeral plans, increasing global population, and increase in demand for lavish funerals will drive the growth in the death care services market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include rise in cremations, pollution due to cremations and burials, shortage of burial space, and coronavirus pandemic.



The death care services market is segmented by type into funeral homes and funeral services, and cemeteries and crematories. The funeral homes and funeral services market was the largest segment of the death care services market segmented by type, accounting for 72.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the cemeteries and crematories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the death care services market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2020-2025.



The death care services market is also segmented by application into at-need arrangement, and pre-need arrangement. The at-need arrangement market was the largest segment of the death care services market segmented by application, accounting for 72.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the pre-need arrangement segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the death care services market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.



The death care services market is also segmented by mode into online, and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the death care services market segmented by mode, accounting for 64.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the death care services market segmented by mode, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the death care services market, accounting for 39.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the death care services market will be Africa and the Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.6% and 9.5% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 8.9% and 8.3% respectively.



The global death care services market is highly fragmented, with small number of global players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 3.51% share of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Service Corporation International (SCI), Nirvana Asia Ltd, Dignity Plc, Arbor Memorial Inc., and InvoCare.

The top opportunities in the death care services market segmented by type will arise in the funeral homes and funeral services segment, which will gain $30,214.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the death care services market segmented by arrangement will arise in the at-need arrangement segment, which will gain $30,811.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the death care services market segmented by mode will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $26,681.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The death care services market size will gain the most in China at $12,417.5 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the cell and gene therapy market include investing in alkaline hydrolysis cremation technologies, offering green burial services, offering personalization services for funerals, offering options of live streaming funerals for people unable to attend the services, offering GPS based tracking in their cemeteries, offering digital tags for tombstones, and offering advanced funeral planning.



Player-adopted strategies in the death care services market include expanding operational business sector through strategic acquisition of cemeteries and funeral homes.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the death care services companies to focus on offering live streaming service, offer funeral pre-planning services, focus on digital tombstones, expand in emerging markets, expand in densely populated countries, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income and middle-income countries to reach new users, premium pricing in high-income countries, digital marketing, and invest in green burials.



Companies Mentioned

Service Corporation International (SCI)

Nirvana Asia Ltd

Dignity Plc

Arbor Memorial Inc.

InvoCare

Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Carriage Services

NorthStar Memorial group

Stonemor Inc.

Funespana

Kumar Funeral Services

Anthyesti Funeral Services and Invocare

Service Corporation International

StoneMor Partners L.P

Carriage Services Inc

Funeral Services Ltd

Open Agent

Ritual and Funeral Home Elpis

StoneMor Partners

Park Lawn Corporation

Foundation Partners Group

Hillenbrand Inc

Walmart

1-800-Flowers.com

Rock of Ages Corp

Stewart Entreprises Inc

Mathews International (MATW)

Naser Group

Empresa Funeraria Schunck Ltda

Eden Organizacao E Administraacao Do Serv Funer Ltda

Jerri Adriano Santos Moreira

Funeraria Global Ltda

Empresa Funeraria Santo Amaro Ltda

JM Fernandes Plano De Assistencia Familiar E Funeraria

Empresa Funeraria Feg Eireli

Funeraria Brasao D'ouro Ltda

Ouroplan Meta Servicos Funerarios Ltda

Celso De Almeida Augusto

Eden Assist Empresa De Assistencia Familiar Eireli

Funeraria Sao Cristovao Servico Funerario Ltda

Funeraria Campos Ltda

Moore Funeral Home

Eden Organizacao E Administracao Do Serv Funer Ltda

Middle East Funeral Services

Gulf Care Middle East Funeral Services

Al Foah Funeral Services

Christian Cemetary Committee

Connex Assistance

Doves

Phaahla Funeral Services

Martins Funerals

Icebolethu

AVBOB Funeral Services





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6vijw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.