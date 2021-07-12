New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cryogenic Valve Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104617/?utm_source=GNW



The Cryogenic Valve Market Report 2021-2031



Increasing Demand From Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals Industries Due To Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic



Because of the coronavirus’s rapid spread, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. The development of all vital medical devices needed to cure COVID patients is increasing. Industrial valves are used in the production of a variety of medical devices, which has enabled many main valve manufacturers to expand their businesses while also fighting the deadly coronavirus. For example, Emerson, a well-known player in the ball valves industry, has benefited from the situation. Emerson valves can handle pressure relief while still keeping steriliser equipment and materials clean.



Technology and Severe Service Innovations



There are also new designs and metallurgies to properly handle extreme service applications, as well as using the latest electronic technology to include valve diagnostics and wireless communications. Increased development of automated control systems, diagnostics, and tie-ins to digital control systems (DCS) for valves to improve plant operating safety and performance while lowering operating costs are among the product and technology developments



Global Cryogenic Valve Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

. Globe Valve

. Gate Valve

. Ball Valve

. Diaphragm Valve

. Butterfly Valve

. Other Cryogenic Valves



Global Cryogenic Valve Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

. Tanks & Cold Boxes

. Liquefiers

. Transfer lines

. Manifolds & Gas Trains

. Other Application



Global Cryogenic Valve Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Media

. Air and Gas

. Oil

. Chemical Products

. Water

. Fuel

. Other Media



Global Cryogenic Valve Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Operation

. Manual

. Pneumatic

. Electric

. Hydraulic

. Automatic

. Other Operation



Global Cryogenic Valve Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Gas Type

. LNG

. Oxygen

. Hydrogen

. Helium

. Other Gases



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mexico Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Spain Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. France Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Japan Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Australia Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Korea Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Turkey Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Saudi Arabia Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Africa Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. UAE Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Cryogenic Valve Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Emerson

. Flowserve Corporation

. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

. Schlumberger N.V.

. Velan Inc.

. The Weir Group PLC

. Kitz Corporation

. Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co., Ltd.

. KSB SE & Co KgaA

. CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIRCOR)

. The Wm Powell Company

. The SAMSON Group

. MECA-INOX

. DeZURIK

. ValvTechnologies Inc

. GEMÜ Group

. BAC VALVES

. Cryocomp

. Herose Company



