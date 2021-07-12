New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Graphite Electrode Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104616/?utm_source=GNW



The Graphite Electrode Market Report 2021-2031: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Refractory Products Are A Direct Indicator Of Industrial Demand



The growth in the refractories manufacturing industries led to an increased demand for graphite. Refractories are materials that are resistant to high temperatures. Graphite is used in various ways in refractories: it is used in the production of refractory bricks such as magnesia-carbon (MgO-C) refractory bricks, crucibles, ladles and moulds for containing molten metals. Refractory goods are a straightforward predictor of industrial demand.



A Steady Increase In Steel Production Through The Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Method Is Expected To Drive The Growth



Furthermore, the growth of graphite electrode market size is further increased by graphite electrode application in gouging operations such as the formation of a bevel or groove, removing defects in castings, or welding by arc or gas process. Arc gouging removes the material by melting it with the heat of the arc between the carbon-graphite electrode and the base metal.



Demand For Graphite Electrodes And Needle Coke Is Expected To Rise In The Future



Graphite electrode (GE) is a critical component of the EAF steelmaking process. Because of the growing awareness of environmentally friendly technology among developing economies, the penetration of EAF-based steel production is expected to increase during the forecast period. Demand for graphite electrodes and needle coke is expected to rise in the future; for example, due to environmental constraints, new capacity in China is likely to be EAF-based, and battery technology will become more common.



You need to discover how this will impact the graphite electrode market today, and over the next 10 years:

. Our 805-page report provides 287 tables and 594 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

. The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

. Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

. Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



This report tells you TODAY how the graphite electrode market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising graphite electrode prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Graphite Electrode Market Breakdown by Grade (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Regular Power (RP)

. High Density (HD)

. Ultra High Power (UHP)

. High Power (HP)

. Super High Power (SHP)

. Other Grade



Global Graphite Electrode Market Breakdown by Raw Material (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Petroleum Coke

. Pitch Coke

. Coal Pitch

. Needle Coke

. Other Raw Material



Global Graphite Electrode Market Breakdown by End-Use (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Furnace Design

. Charging Practice

. Burner/Oxygen Usage

. Fume Control System

. Slag Practice

. Other End-Use



Global Graphite Electrode Market Breakdown by Application (COVID Impact Analysis)

. EAF Steel Making

. Ore Smelting EAF

. Resistance Furnace

. Bulk Graphite

. Non-Steel Applications

. Other Application



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- U.S. Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Canada Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Mexico Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- Germany Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Spain Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- United Kingdom Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- France Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Russia Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- China Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Japan Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- India Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Australia Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- South Korea Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- Brazil Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Turkey Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Saudi Arabia Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- South Africa Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- UAE Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Evolution Petroleum Corporation

. GrafTech International Ltd (GTI)

. Graphite India Limited

. HEG Limited

. Tokai Carbon Co., ltd.

. Showa Denko K.K.

. Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

. SGL Carbon SE

. GEE Limited

. ESAB INDIA LIMITED



Overall world revenue for Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021 and in terms of production volume xx thousand MT in the same year, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 830+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for market value, total production, total consumption, grade, raw material, end-use, application each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Graphite Electrode Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104616/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________