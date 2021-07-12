XR Casino Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Discussing Upcoming MVP Date

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- XR Casino, Inc. ("XR Casino" or the "Company"), the first-ever cross-technology, multiplayer, blockchain technology-based online gambling platform for Extended Reality (XR) technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR), today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers XR Casino’s recent announcement of its MVP date regarding its extended reality platform.



The Company is developing the first-ever extended reality platform that will allow users of different devices to play XR casino games with each other. The initial games include blackjack, roulette and slots and will be featured in its MVP version launching on Aug. 21, 2021. Sports betting, baccarat, bingo, craps, poker and keno are in the development pipeline.

“XR technologies are changing the way we interact with each other and eliminating the need for expensive equipment,” said XR Casino CEO Dan Martinez. “Tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft have invested heavily into AR, VR and MR to speed up mass adoption through both hardware and software solutions. XR Casino has first mover’s advantage in providing XR SaaS solutions to online, traditional casinos and sports betting companies. Our solutions create value for the gambling industry and offer competitive differentiation to attract new Generation X, Y and Z players worldwide.”

About XR Casino, Inc.

XR Casino, Inc. is the first-ever cross-technology, multiplayer, blockchain technology-based online gambling platform for Extended Reality (XR) technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR). For more information visit www.xr.casino.

