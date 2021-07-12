ProPhase Labs to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 15, 2021

GARDEN CITY, NY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase” or the “Company”), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ted Karkus will present a corporate overview at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference being held on July 13 - 15, 2021.



Mr. Karkus will deliver his corporate presentation on July 15 at 9:30am ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) is a diversified medical science and technology company. The Company’s subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic insights and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics serves patients with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) through both saliva and nasal swab methods. Our methodology also has the capability to identify the possibility of mutations. Critical to COVID testing, results are provided in under 24 hours. ProPhase also offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for Influenzas A and B and RSV. ProPhase Diagnostics now offers antigen and antibody/immunity tests in partnership with scientists to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. ProPhase Labs researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Contact:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com