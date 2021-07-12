The MS Polymers market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 1.9 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MS Polymers Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103760/?utm_source=GNW



MS Polymers adhesives are used in a wide range of applications, such as flooring, tiling, waterproofing, carpet layment, wall coverings, insulation, roofing, civil operations, facade, and parquet.They are gaining importance in the construction industry in bonding, renovation, and maintenance & repair of residential & commercial buildings as well as civil engineering applications.



The developments of multi-storied buildings and skyscrapers have increased the demand for adhesives in the building & construction end-use industry.The panels of these new high-rise buildings are bonded with adhesives instead of attaching with screws.



The use of adhesives in these buildings is advantageous.



APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS Polymers market during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS Polymers market during the forecast period.The APAC market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising use of innovative adhesives & sealants in various industries, such as automotive, construction, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and industrial assembly in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.



APAC is a strategic location for many transportation and automotive manufacturers to set up or expand their manufacturing base and take advantage of the low manufacturing cost.



The key companies profiled in this report are Kaneka (Japan), Wacker (Germany), AGC Chemicals (Japan), Momentive (US) and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).



