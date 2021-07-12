Veteran AI and ML Leader from LG Electronics and Bosch Joins H1 as SVP of Data Science and Machine Learning

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that Dr. Mohak Shah has joined the company as SVP of Data Science and Learning.



Dr. Mohak Shah is a technology executive with an established history of leading high-impact initiatives in AI, IoT, digital transformation, and building data-driven businesses and strategies. Before joining H1, he was the Vice President of AI and ML at LG Electronics, and prior to that was the Head of Data Science at Bosch. He is deeply passionate about responsible development, introduction, adoption, and integration of AI capabilities in industry and society at large. Dr. Shah’s experience in leading technology initiatives spans a broad range of verticals, leading diverse teams from research, software, and businesses.

As a machine learning and AI scientist over two decades, Dr. Shah has developed novel technologies with high impact business applications. He is the author of "Evaluating Learning Algorithms: A Classification Perspective" (Cambridge), and has published more than 50 research articles in top conferences and journals in the AI and machine learning space and patented technologies. He was respectively the General Chair and the applied data science Program Chair of the 2016 and 2020 edition of the ACM SIGKDD – the world’s premier data science conference. He also holds an adjunct faculty position with the University of Illinois (Chicago).

“H1 is on an ambitious mission to transform the healthcare space by facilitating meaningful information flow across all of the stakeholders,” said Ariel Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of H1. “Dr. Shah brings deep experience in AI, ML and data science to our organization. Under his guidance, the data science team will focus on both delivering a powerful platform to deliver analytic solutions across our products, as well as building AI and Machine learning capabilities to arm H1’s customers with novel actionable insights and opportunities."

H1’s platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. The company takes a rigorous approach to ensuring the largest and most comprehensive platform of healthcare professionals so it can be trusted as the source of truth for healthcare organizations to make decisions.

“I am excited to join H1 because there is so much work still to be done in the area of AI and healthcare to promote research, share insights and deliver better healthcare outcomes,” said Dr. Mohak Shah, SVP of Data and Learning at H1. “This is the moment in time where machine learning can really expedite critical findings in healthcare, and providing large life science and healthcare organizations with a way to gain these insights in our platform will be the focus for our data science team.”

