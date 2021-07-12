Numi Health Launches Mobile Intravenous Nutrient Therapy

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Health Inc. (Numi™) is excited to announce the launch of intravenous nutrient therapy (IVNT), available initially in Calgary and soon in other cities in Canada. This new service comes during a critical time when many Canadians are looking for ways to support their health and wellness as pandemic restrictions begin to lift.



IVNT introduces nutrients directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system to allow for rapid and effective absorption to quickly restore the body's nutrients. It is a proactive approach to health and wellness with possible benefits that include increased energy, enhanced focus and mental clarity, improved hydration and detoxification, increased immune system function, reduced pain and more.

“The addition of intravenous nutrient therapy to Numi’s offerings is an exciting next step in the evolution of our mobile medical service platform,” says Peter Verburg, founder and CEO of Numi. “At Numi, we are passionate about delivering innovative and convenient health and wellness solutions. Intravenous nutrient therapy is a proactive way to enhance personal wellness, complementing the wide range of health services already offered by health practitioners on the Numi platform.”

Numi’s current IVNT drips include Hydration Boost, Recovery Boost and Immunity Boost. Sessions can be ordered through the Numi app and a member of Numi’s highly experienced and friendly medical team will travel directly to patients at their home, office or hotel to administer the therapy. The customized IVNT blends can be used to treat a range of medical conditions such as stress, nerve function, migraines, chronic pain, depression, fibromyalgia, seasonal allergies and more.

“Intravenous nutrient therapy is a great way to uptake higher levels of vitamins and minerals in an efficient and timely manner, helping patients maintain their health and ability to fight illness,” says Dr. Riyaan Hassen, a Calgary family physician and member of the Numi Advisory Board. “It can support with recovery following a viral infection such as influenza or COVID-19, or a gastro-intestinal illness. It also helps athletes effectively and safely replenish lost fluids after physical activity.”

Numi is a digital healthcare hub that delivers a customized and efficient healthcare experience in the palm of the hand. Other services currently offered by Numi practitioners on the platform include COVID-19 viral and antibody testing, vaccinations, general bloodwork, custom test panels such as progesterone, hormone and pregnancy testing for women and hormone testing for men, sexual health screening including HIV testing, and a range of general wellness services such as colon cancer screening, heart and kidney health testing, and Vitamin D and B12 testing.

For more information about Numi’s IVNT or to book a session, visit www.numihealth.com or download the Numi app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Numi Health Inc.

Numi is a digital health company building the first full stack healthcare solution in Canada that includes mobile medical services. The platform has been designed by a team of health professionals and tech entrepreneurs who are passionate and committed to delivering improved access to medical services and more convenient care. The team includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists and infectious disease specialists. Together they deliver a customized and efficient healthcare experience through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centered approach to service delivery. For more information visit www.numihealth.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kelsey Marklund

Brookline Public Relations

403-471-1284

kmarklund@brooklinepr.com