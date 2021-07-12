Taboola Adds Gilad Shany, Chief Executive Officer at ION Acquisition Corporation, to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the appointment of investment industry veteran Gilad Shany to its board of directors. Gilad currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at ION Acquisition Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) that has raised US $258,750,000 in its initial public offering, and Managing Partner and co-founder of ION Crossover Partners (ICP). ION is a leading Israeli based investment management firm with over $3bn of AUM across private and public markets, and a fundamental research focus on Israeli technology companies.



Gilad sourced and led investments in dozens of leading Israeli companies including, Mobileye NV, Monday.com, Mellanox Technologies and Varonis Systems Inc. Gilad graduated Magna Cum Laude from Tel Aviv University with a B.S. in Physics, Astronomy and Philosophy and with Honors from the Wharton School with an M.B.A.

“First and foremost this is an investment in people we know and have appreciated for many years. The Taboola team has a track record of forging close partnerships with thousands of well-known digital properties, brands and media agencies," said Gilad Shany, CEO of ION Acquisition Corporation. “Taboola has an inspiring vision to power the open web with cutting edge technologies, enabling publishers and advertisers to achieve their business goals while engaging consumers as they discover content that delights them. I am personally excited about this moment in time where we can make the search for knowledge exciting and playful, while maintaining consumer privacy and a level playing field for publishers who work tirelessly to create engaging content.”

“We are excited to welcome Gilad to the Taboola family,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "Gilad has deep experience in the public markets, building trust with investors, and the technology community across a variety of industries. Even more important, we’ve known Gilad for many years and have built a relationship based on transparency and trust, enabling us to embark on this new journey together. We are grateful to have his perspective and support as we navigate our new path as a public company.”

