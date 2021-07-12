Notification on convocation of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

English Latvian

The Board of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”, registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia (hereafter – the Company) based on the request of the shareholder Public Joint Stock Company “Gazprom” calls up and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will take place on September 6, 2021 at 12.00 at the premises of the Company at Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia using electronic means of communication.

Agenda:

Recalling of the Company Council members. Election of the Company Council.

The record date for participation at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is August 27, 2021. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on September 6, 2021.

Voting prior the shareholders meeting

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to attend the meeting in a written remote mode, by filling in a voting form which will be available by e-mail upon request (by sending the request starting from August 23, 2021 to the e-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv ). The voting form will be also available on the website of the Company www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com starting from August 23, 2021.

We kindly ask completed voting form to be sent to:

electronically signed with a qualified electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address investor.relations@lg.lv ; or

; or in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or the shareholder’s/proxy’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) attached in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

Shareholders have right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting form) in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. The authorized person should attach to the voting form the power of attorney or present it in the presence, legal representatives of foreign legal persons should attach to the voting form the document proofing representation rights or present it in the presence. The form of a written power of attorney is also available on website the Company – www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

All duly completed voting forms received by the Company till September 5, 2021 will be taken into account.

Shareholders meeting

The shareholders meeting in presence will be held considering restrictions set out by the government of Republic of Latvia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as using electronic means of communication using Microsoft Teams online solution.

In order to register for participation in the shareholders’ meeting, a shareholder shall submit an application which is available by e-mail upon request (by sending the request to the e-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv ) and attach to it copy of his/her/proxy passport or personal identification card. The application is also available on the website of the Company www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask the completed application with attached copy of passport or personal identification card to be sent to:

electronically signed with the qualified electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address investor.relations@lg.lv ; or

; or in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia.

Shareholders shall be registered for the participation in the meeting if they duly apply for participation until September 3, 2021 12.00. Shareholders will receive access information to the online meeting via e-mail indicated in the application form. Before the meeting the Board of the Company will carry out identification of the shareholder based on submitted copy of passport or personal identification card comparing it with original of the document shown by the shareholder or the representative. Voting during the meeting will be possible by electronic means of communication using Microsoft Teams online solution.

Shareholders rights

Within 5 days after the notification is received or within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released, shareholders representing at least 1/20 of the company’s share capital have rights to require the institution, which convenes the shareholders’ meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The additional issues of the agenda together with the draft resolutions on the issues, or an explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned for adoption, shall be submit to the Management Board of the Company.

Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ meeting have been reviewed and rejected.

If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Board at least 7 days before the shareholders’ meeting, the Board shall give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders’ meeting. Upon request of shareholders, the Board shall provide to the shareholders’ meeting information about the company’s economic situation to such an extent as necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

A shareholder or a group of shareholders have rights to nominate own candidates to the Council subject to a provision that, when dividing the voting capital represented by such shareholder or group of shareholders by the number of nominated candidates, each nominee should have no less than five per cent of the voting capital represented in the meeting of shareholders. Each candidate nominated in this manner is included in the electoral list of the Council members. We would like to urge you to nominate the candidates to the Council in due time and inform the Company’s Management Board thereof by August 9, 2021 . According to the existing regulation, all the candidates to the Council should submit a written consent and a copy of a personal identification document. For candidates who do not work in the current Council an additional information should be provided - given name, surname, date of birth, education, professional experience covering three previous years, positions in other companies, the shareholding in the Company, as well as a digital photo (the particular information to be sent to investor.relations@lg.lv).

Shareholders of the Company can get acquainted with the draft decisions as well as receive additional information and give their suggestions and ask questions on the agenda starting from August 23, 2021 till September 5, 2021 on working days in an electronic way only by sending request to the e-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv .

Information on the shareholders’ meeting and shareholders rights is also available on the website of the Company www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

The total amount of shares and total amount of the shares with voting rights of the company is 39 900 000.

The Board of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”

More information:

Sandra Joksta

Phone +371 67 374 369,

e-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

