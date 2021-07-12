LPL Financial Welcomes Pacstar Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Alan Kodama and the team at Pacstar Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $420 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Ameriprise Financial.



Kodama launched the Honolulu-based practice in 1987, immediately after graduating from college. In the early days, Kodama was a solo practitioner who relied on cold calling and seminars to generate client leads. Over the years, he purchased seven practices and the business flourished into a full-service, multi-office financial firm.

With additional registered offices in Kauai, Pearl City and Maui, Pacstar Financial Group also includes fellow advisors Thomas Lodico, John Araki and Rose Antonio, along with four office support members. The team is committed to delivering personalized financial advice with a focus on retirement planning, insurance and investments.

After extensive due diligence, which included interviewing five firms over two years and attending numerous advisor conferences, Kodama and team chose to move the business to LPL. “Ultimately, it came down to what was best for our clients. They are No. 1 in my book. With LPL, we believe we will be able to offer additional resources and investment options to clients at lower costs. Additionally, LPL’s integrated technology is helping our team provide enhanced services to clients,” Kodama said, also acknowledging that LPL’s west coast home office presence is another added bonus.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Alan, Thomas, John and Rose to the LPL community and are honored to be their chosen partner. With our size and scale, LPL is able to offer a breadth and depth of innovative capabilities and resources that empower independent advisors to differentiate their practices and be successful serving the evolving needs of their clients. We look forward to providing the support and service that the entire Pacstar team needs to help build long-term value with clients and continue winning in the marketplace.”

