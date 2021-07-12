Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada

As SunPower dealer, Stardust will offer residential SunPower brand products including Maxeon technology.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Stardust Solar (“Stardust”) has become the first and only coast to coast authorized Canadian dealer of the highly sought after solar and energy services provider, SunPower. As an Authorized SunPower Dealer, Stardust will offer its SunPower solar solutions to residential customers including SunPower’s DC solar panels and InvisiMount mounting hardware for faster installation and design.

A solar leader since 1985 with over 360,000 homeowners powering their homes with SunPower systems, California-based SunPower is a vertically integrated provider of the world’s leading solar systems. SunPower’s solar panels are the most efficient, durable and best looking available in the industry, supported under one comprehensive warranty. Leading public and private companies have chosen SunPower to provide solar cells including thousands of respected companies in technology, education and government among others.

“Stardust Solar plays an important role in growing solar adoption in Canada. We are excited to welcome them into the SunPower fold and be a part of helping more homeowners go solar,” said Tony Garzolini, Vice President of Sales at SunPower.

This agreement is a gamechanger for Stardust Solar as it continues its rapid growth throughout the Canadian marketplace. The Company now has over eight distribution channels from coast to coast in Canada.

"We are honoured to represent SunPower across Canada. SunPower will be game-changing for our business and for homeowners," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust. "Until now, Canadians weren’t afforded many options in their search for solar products, and education around solar power efficiencies, product choices, options and the solar lifestyle savings were minimal at best.”

VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani said, “We congratulate Mark and his team at Stardust Solar on becoming the first Authorized Dealer of SunPower solar technology products across Canada. This strategic business decision positions our portfolio company to further capture market share and continue its month over month growth increase here in Canada and beyond.”

Stardust is changing the solar landscape in Canada. With a network of solar training centres across North America, Stardust Solar is already widely regarded as the leader in solar education now having certified over 2,000 solar installers across Canada and the USA. With a growing list of franchise locations across Canada, Stardust leans on its background to educate homeowners about important key differences in solar products and their warranties, and offers choices when purchasing life-changing solar equipment including SunPower. For the first time, homeowners in Canada are afforded the opportunity to make an empowered choice about solar, with the option to choose the premium, high-efficiency solar system from Stardust Solar’s new line of residential SunPower solar products.

“Solar is the future today! Stardust Solar Technology literally changes lives. Owners of our Stardust Solar equipment quickly realize that solar power is much more than saving money and healing the planet. It’s about producing clean energy and reducing one’s carbon footprint today and well into the future,” continued Tadros.

For more information about Stardust Solar please visit their website https://stardustsolar.com/ . Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST's official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter .

Stardust is planning to file its preliminary prospectus with BCSC in Q3 and be listed by year end, 2021.

