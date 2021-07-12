Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market to Perceive Significant Growth Owing to Increasing Significance for Satellite Imagery from 2020 to 2027 despite COVID-19 Impact - Exclusive Business Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newest research report on the global geospatial imagery analytics market by Research Dive divulges the impact of COVID-19 disaster on the current and future growth of the market. This report is a beneficial study for stakeholders, investors, market players, and new entrants looking for thorough statistics and information on the impact of COVID-19 on the market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an optimistic impact on the global market for geospatial imagery analytics in 2020.

In the present condition, the market has gathered a revenue of $3,479.6 million owing to the growing usage of geospatial imagery analytics to battle COVID-19 disorder.

Factors Supplementing the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic:

Increasing applications of geospatial imagery analytic solutions for tracking the global impact and spread of the COVID-19 disease is surging the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market during the pandemic. Advanced geospatial data helps in analyzing risk factors, setting-specific characterization of the transmission of disease, and predictions of pathogen and viral prevalence. Hence, geospatial imagery analytics is being widely used for aiding health care institutes in planning and gearing up for tackling the pandemic.

Also, as geospatial imagery analytics technology is extremely proactive in delivering real-time data related to COVID-19, tracking spread of the virus, and recording the accurate and constant count of the infected people, various government bodies across the globe are making use of this technology in the havoc period. All these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market during the COVID-19 turmoil.

Present Market Scenario Due to COVID-19 Disaster:

Government bodies across the globe are focusing on revising and enhancing disaster management strategies by scrutinizing the data obtained by GIS. Using this data, they are trying to decrease the adverse impacts of natural disasters such as earthquakes, cyclones, pandemics, and floods on human civilization and environment. Furthermore, several ventures are anticipated to make use of geospatial imagery analytics technology to discover novel techniques to help their clients in the pandemic period.

For instance, in February 2021, EOS Data Analytics, a satellite imagery analytics provider, has declared that it is planning to introduce seven optical EOS SAT satellites into an LEO (Low Earth orbit) by 2024. By introducing its own satellite imaging constellation, the company intends to launch a full satellite data production vertical – from direct imagery collection to processing, analysis, and delivery.

Future Potential and Key Players of the Market:

1. UrtheCast

2. Oracle

3. Maxar Technologies

4. Trimble Inc.

5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

6. HEXAGON

7. RMSI

8. Microsoft

9. TomTom International BV.

10. ALTERYX, INC.

As per the report, the global geospatial imagery analytics market is projected to witness constant growth after the relaxation of the COVID-19 pandemic; this because of the growing implementation of geospatial imagery technologies by various industrial sectors.

