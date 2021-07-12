CareCloud Selected by Veteran Senior Care MSO to Accelerate Expansion and Optimize Delivery of Patient Care

Spring Hills Management Service Organization will integrate cloud-based platform and comprehensive services across 35 locations

SOMERSET, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Spring Hills Management Services Organization (Spring Hills) will implement CareCloud’s software-enabled solutions, including its electronic health records (EHR) and practice management software, with its remote patient monitoring system in order to optimize delivery of patient care. Spring Hills, a pioneer in building and operating extended care and rehabilitation communities, will also leverage CareCloud’s revenue cycle management (RCM) services including medical coding and credentialing.

"We chose CareCloud because it provides complete, end-to-end software as well as full scale billing services,” said Pierre Scott, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Spring Hills MSO. “That CareCloud can equip our growing management services organization (MSO) with tailored technology and solutions was incredibly attractive to us. This partnership will support our current operations and scale with us as Spring Hills expands its scope of services and provision of high quality of care.”

Unlike other healthcare IT providers, CareCloud is unique in its ability to integrate its EHR software with custom billing and support services – including credentialing, coding education and coding auditing. Through consolidation of its services and technology, the CareCloud platform is able to seamlessly integrate with the group’s remote patient monitoring technology. CareCloud’s comprehensive solutions will actively support Spring Hills’ entire continuum of care, including post-acute care, assisted living, memory care, and home care services.

“We are proud to provide the technology and services that will support the many physicians working across the Spring Hills enterprise,” said Karl Johnson, Chief Growth Officer, CareCloud. “Our broad suite of software solutions, including our EHR and industry-leading RCM services, augmented by our coding and credentialing professionals, will enable Spring Hills to continue accelerating its growth while providing high-quality care to its patients and residents.”

About Spring Hills:

Spring Hills’ Post Acute Care, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities and Home Care services provide comprehensive support, including population health management, for seniors and those with chronic health needs. All communities have a personal and distinctive approach and ensure the highest standards for proactive health care and quality of living, at every stage of a resident’s life.

Led by Alexander Markowits, Founder and President/CEO, Spring Hills is committed to providing seamless care experiences that meet the unique needs and preferences of residents, patients, and their families. Spring Hills has 35 facilities and 7 offices across seven states: Post-Acute Care in NJ; Assisted Living and Home Care in FL, OH, NV, NJ, NY, and VA; and Memory Care in FL, NV, TX, and VA.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

