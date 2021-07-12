Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Pens Deal for Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine Comedy “Best Sellers”

COS COB, Conn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of all U.S. rights to award-winning filmmaker Lina Roessler’s comedy Best Sellers starring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza alongside Cary Elwes, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong and Veronica Ferres. The screenplay, written by Anthony Grieco, won a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting award. Screen Media plans a September 2021 theatrical and on-demand release for the film.



In a last-ditch effort to save the boutique publishing house her father has left her, an ambitious young editor (Plaza) goes on a book tour with a bitter, booze-addled author (Caine) who put the publishing house on the map decades ago.

“We are thrilled to work with Screen Media on the release of “Best Sellers”,” said the producers of the film. “The team there loves this fantastic movie, and we are looking forward to promoting the release alongside them. The pairing of Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza is unexpected but the two of them absolutely shine together on screen. Lina Roessler directed them with a masterful balance of comedy and poignancy. She’s certainly a director to watch.”

“This film is a tour-de-force for Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza, who brilliantly play off each other throughout this effervescent comedy. But the real kudos go to first-time director Lina Roessler for having the ability to get the most out of these seasoned comedians. She is a fresh young talent with an assured future,” said Mark Damon.

“Not since As Good as it Gets have we seen such a mismatched pair take to the road,” said Screen Media in a statement. “Aubrey Plaza’s humor and charm paired with Michael Caine’s endearing curmudgeon-ism really captivated us. We know audiences will be drawn to their improbable friendship as much as we were.”

Directed by Roessler (Little Whispers: The Vow), Best Sellers is an official Canada-UK co-production, produced by Jonathan Vanger (Miss Sloane) for Wishing Tree Productions and Pierre Even (War Witch, The Hummingbird Project) under Item 7 in Canada, Arielle Elwes, Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler) and Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner, Wind River) in the UK, and executive produced by Petr Jákl, Martin Barab, Jere Hausfater, Mark Damon, Hussain Amarshi, Sashi Arnold, Kevin Bernhardt, Paul-E. Audet, Adam Goldworm, and Joe Sisto.

The film was funded by Petr Jákl and Martin Barab’s RU Robot, National Bank of Canada and Telefilm Canada. Foresight Unlimited is handling foreign sales for the film. The film was also selected as a special out-of-competition Gala Presentation in this year’s Berlinale Film Festival.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, on behalf of Screen Media with Cassian Elwes, Martin J. Barab, and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Mark Damon of Foresight Unlimited brought the film to Screen Media and facilitated the transaction between the parties.

Screen Media’s recent releases include snowy thriller Till Death starring Megan Fox, mafia thriller The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer, the comedies Eat Wheaties! starring Tony Hale, and Senior Moment starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, the Bella Thorne thriller Girl, Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire, and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC



Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net.

