Scale For ClimateTech Opens Application Period for Hardware Companies Looking to Scale Climate Innovations

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scale For ClimateTech is accepting applications for its next round, Cohort 4, now through September 13, 2021. This free program is designed for hardware companies developing products that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to accelerate and de-risk their manufacturing process from prototype to production. Participation in the program—which will be held virtually with in-person components—entails a competitive selection process. The program is supported by the New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and is administered by non-profit entrepreneurship catalyst NextCorps and impact innovation company SecondMuse .



Up to 24 companies will be selected for Cohort 4, with programming kicking off in late September 2021. Each company will receive a dedicated mentor and support for that includes entry into the New York State hardware ecosystem, Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) assessments from industry experts, customized road map development, and introductions to strategic partnerships, investors, and contract manufacturers that understand early stage technology commercialization in New York State and beyond.

This unique blend of support helps entrepreneurs fast track the company’s design for manufacturing (DFM) and volume manufacturing, and jumpstart sales. In 2020, companies in the cohort more than doubled sales revenues collectively from $730,000 to $1.5 million in the last year despite challenges from COVID-19. Since the program’s inception in 2018, SecondMuse and NextCorps have supported 69 startups on their manufacturing journey leading to successful strategic partnerships and market deployment.

This program New York State’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent by 2050 as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“One of the most lasting impacts of our work with [Scale For ClimateTech] is the development and implementation of our ISO-9001 process, which prepared us for low-volume production,” said Charles Murray, President, Switched Source . “This level of maturity in our supply chain and manufacturing processes has helped to get our utility customers comfortable with our ability to deliver quality equipment and secure their buy-in for demonstration projects. The resulting commitments put us in a position for our recent ARPA-E SCALEUP award announcement of $8.56 million.”

“I believe our work with Scale For ClimateTech influenced the evaluation by the Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory that we have the support needed to be successful, and resulted in our company being named a 2021 NREL American-Made Solar Prize Finalist,” said Ilona Wilcox, Co-founder & COO, Urban Energy .

Katie MacDonald, Director of Technology to Market, NYSERDA, said, “New York will only achieve our ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals by deploying high quality climate technologies. Scale for ClimateTech accelerates promising hardware, commercializes it, and reduces barriers to manufacturing so more products can get to market and help us reach our climate goals faster.”

Any company with a climate technology that can benefit New York State is encouraged to apply, regardless of office location. For more eligibility information and to apply to Scale For ClimateTech go here.

Interested companies are encouraged to attend informational webinars to find out more about the program and determine how it can help them. Register for the informational sessions here .

Each session will cover a different topic along with an overview of the program and the opportunity to get answers to specific questions. Sessions and dates include:

Why Climate Hardware Entrepreneurs are Moving to New York State:

July 28 , 2021, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. EST

Speakers: NYSERDA, Past Participants, & Program Administers Overview of Scale For ClimateTech: Panel with Past and Present Participants

August 5, 2021, 10:00 a.m. EST - 11:00 a.m. EST

Speakers: Current and Past Cohort members and Program Administers Intro to Understanding Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL)

August 19, 2021, 8:00 p.m. EST - 9:00 p.m. EST

Speakers: Current and Past Cohort members and Program Administers General Overview and Open Q&A

September 9th, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST

Speakers: Past participants and Scale For ClimateTech Leadership Team



About For ClimateTech

The For ClimateTech initiative, which includes Venture For ClimateTech and Scale For ClimateTech, is supported by the New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and is administered by non-profit entrepreneurship catalyst NextCorps and impact innovation company SecondMuse . The goal of For ClimateTech initiatives is to accelerate innovations likely to have substantial climate impacts for all, and limit greenhouse gas emissions to 40% of 1990 levels by 2030 as established by The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of New York State.

Media Contacts:

For more information, media, or digital content, please reach out to our Media Relations Support, Shannon Wojcik.

Shannon Wojcik

585.831.6267

shannon@rkgcomms.com

Program Contacts:

Shelby Thompson

shelby.thompson@secondmuse.com