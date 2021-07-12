Global Computer Aided Drug Discovery Market to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue of $5,427.2 Billion in the Forecast Period, 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report By Reasearch Dive

New York, USA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Research Dive stated the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the global computer aided drug discovery market. According to the report, the market is predicted to garner revenue of $5,427.2 billion, rising at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019-2026. The report is drafted upon considering the various factors that have an impact on the market such as market drivers & limitations, newest trends & advances, and the regional outlook.

Highlights of the Report

The CAGR of the global computer aided drug discovery market, as estimated before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 15.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The CAGR of the global computer aided drug discovery market, as estimated post the onset of the novel coronavirus crisis, is expected to be 16.9% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The market size of the computer aided drug discovery industry in 2020, as projected before the COVID-19 pandemic began, was $2,096.3 billion. The real-time market size (2020), bearing the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, is $2,134.5 billion.

Current Market Scenario amidst the Pandemic

The global computer aided drug discovery market experienced a surge in its growth rate due to multiple initiatives by experts within the industry to find a cure for COVID-19. The requirement of an effective vaccine and its research process are the primary reasons that contributed to the growth of the market. One of the main strategies that companies have implemented is to enter into partnerships and collaborate with other industry experts to speed up the process. Also, the governments have been providing their financial assistance to ensure rapid progress in the process. These factors have added to the growth of the global computer aided drug discovery market.

Post Pandemic Market Report

The world is yet to figure out treatments and drugs for several other critical illnesses that could strike in the coming years. Multiple pharmaceutical companies and research organizations have been using computer aided drug discovery technology in the process of developing drugs for the these chronic illnesses. COVID-19 is one among them as it is constantly evolving and need a highly effective vaccine to neutralise it. These factors are predicted to supplement the market growth rate.

Key Players and the Recent Developments

The report also provides a detailed list of recognized market players whose contributions have helped the industry grow further. The key players are as listed below:

BOC Sciences Shrodinger Aragen Bioscience Charles River Evotec A.G BioDuro Aris Pharmaceuticals Albany Molecular Research Inc (AMRI) Astrazeneca Bayers AG

In August 2020, a pioneer in drug discovery and life sciences, launched a new product known as PROTAC (proteolysis-targeting chimera). This is a type of heterobifunctional molecule that is characterised by its linker and dual warheads. This technology is expected to be extremely powerful while removing any obstacles in the process of drug discovery.

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

