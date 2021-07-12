Talent Acquisition Week Set to Impart New Strategies, Tools and Technology to Take Talent Acquisition Playbooks to the Next Level

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute, a cutting-edge conference production company focused around promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Ta l ent Acquisition Week Conference in an entirely digital format on July 19-23, 2021. Talent Acquisition Week brings sourcing, recruiting and employer branding strategies together in a single event to help provide attendees with a comprehensive learning experience – allowing participants to join virtual networking rooms, ask questions, partake of live presentations and engage in one-on-one networking with colleagues from around the world.



The upcoming Talent Acquisition Week will seek to assist the Talent Acquisition (“TA”) community in implementing new strategies, tools and technology in a bid to take their corporate playbooks to the next level. The conference will feature over 50 sessions delivered by leading TA practitioners, and attendees will learn the latest and most relevant recruiting, branding and sourcing strategies while simultaneously hearing how organizations have been able to overcome challenges that TA processions routinely face.

This year’s event will kick off with welcome remarks from Andrew Gadomski, Managing Director of Aspen Analytics. The agenda will comprise a series of live, 30-minute-long presentations to be held over the course of the conference. Presentation topics will include, “How Intelligence Can Support Talent Acquisition and Your Brand” delivered by Stryker; “Using Data to Make Hiring Decisions” by Waterford.Org; “Leveraging Digital Transformation to Drive Your Talent Acquisition Strategy” from Fountain; and “Two Words That Will Make Your Employer Brand Diverse & Inclusive” from Shaker Recruitment Marketing. The conference will also feature a number of case studies on topics including “Humanizing the Candidate Experience” by Watkins Wellness and “How Salesforce Empowers Employer Brand with Recruitment Marketing” delivered by Salesforce.

Other notable presenters at the conference will include the likes of University of California Irvine, Tracey Parsons Consulting, TradeDesk, Lowe’s Companies, McGraw Hill, Bank Leumi, Eli Lilly and Zillow, among various others.

In addition to the live presentations, the Talent Acquisition Week will enable attendees to network with their human resources peers from across the country, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn of new recruitment strategies alongside their peers from the United States and globally within a single seamless virtual forum.

Additional information about the Talent Acquisition Week, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Talent Acquisition website at https://talentacquisitionw e ek.com/ .

About Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI)

Global Strategic Management Institute is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.

General Inquiries:

Talent Acquisition Week

San Diego, CA

https://talentacquisitionweek.com/

619-597-7315

Corporate Communications: