LAKELAND COLLEGE CREATES ENGAGING AND SUCCESSFUL TRADES PROGRAMS ONLINE

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that longtime client Lakeland College launched online courses for a number of their trades programs, all of which are powered by D2L Brightspace, and have seen great success.

Striving to inspire lifelong learning through experience and excellence, and transform the future through innovation, Lakeland College encourages students to take charge and participate in shaping their own education. Students can leverage a variety of instructional methods from face-to-face, blended, and distance learning to realize their educational goals, become career-ready, or enhance their professional skill set for career advancement.

Lakeland College provides a unique, hands-on learning approach, even in an online learning environment. Powered by Brightspace, Lakeland College brought their automotive and engineering programs online and created fully online courses for parts technicians. Thanks to the Brightspace platform, instructors have made rich use of the technology to create state-of-the-art online courses. With technology enriching the entire experience, instructors were able to turn their focus to building connections with students to ensure no student fell behind. Leading the way for online courses in the trades industry, Lakeland College shatters all doubts that hands-on training can be successfully delivered online.

“Technology is the base that upholds the student experience, and when that technology like Brightspace works for you, instructors can focus on student interaction” says Susan Werner, Academic Technology Facilitator at Lakeland College. “For example, we had a student in British Columbia who completed our parts technician course on his cell phone in an extremely remote location, and after completion, his work provided him with an increase in pay for upskilling himself. This is one example of how our online course can change lives, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

“As we prepare for our annual Fusion conference this month, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world,” says April Oman, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement at D2L. “Lakeland College is a clear example of where technology supports deeper human connections between students and instructors. We’re thrilled to see how our platform is changing lives and creating opportunities for students everywhere.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and helping to prepare them for what comes next.



It gives faculty across your institution tools they’re going to love, makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online. D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a pedagogically rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. It also makes it easier to do assessments and give feedback.



D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for educators to reach every learner.



D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards, including the #1 LMS Technology for next-generation online teaching and learning. To learn more, visit D2L for Higher Education.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

