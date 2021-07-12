Meet the Companies Named to the IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld’s 2021 Best Places to Work in IT List

Boston, MA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld are pleased to announce the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list (click to tweet). IT has always been a source of organizational innovation, but the pandemic added new challenges around remote work, collaboration and maintaining programs and benefits to support employees. The 100 organizations on this list demonstrated a strong focus on employees in a challenging year, particularly around career development, training, benefits, diversity & inclusion as well as retention efforts. Given that company size can play into the culture and benefits, the organizations on the 2021 list are broken down by size (large, midsize, small). Climbing to the top of this year’s list are Owens Corning (large), FINRA (midsize) and Baxter Credit Union (small).



The COVID Factor

The pandemic both underscored the importance of tech teams and added to their stress. To hear straight from the source, Best Places to Work in IT researchers fielded a comprehensive survey to tech employees at participating organizations. Respondents were asked about the most important issues facing their IT department, as well as the most important issues facing the tech industry as a whole. COVID-19 was the most common response, and we all know why. It changed how we worked and lived. Most IT professionals view the pandemic as a temporary inconvenience, but how a company treats its employees continues to carry a lot of weight.

“Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and, in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

Career Development

Engaging work, competitive benefits, and career development all play a major role in employee satisfaction. Having the opportunity to advance their career ranked as important for 88% of IT professionals who responded to the survey. To support career growth, 91% of respondents shared that access to training and skills development was a top factor in what makes a great company. That said, it’s not surprising that 95% of employees stated that salary was the most important factor. Organizations are listening, with 90% confirming that salary increases are on the books for this year. The organizations on this list are doing something right, as they averaged only a 9.5% turnover rate.

Diversity & Inclusion

Social justice as well as diversity and inclusion continue to be elevated at both the community and corporate levels among the Best Places organizations. Tech has faced criticism over the years around team culture, but there seems to be change happening. Tech professionals at the Best Places to Work in IT organizations were asked to reflect on how fairly and equally they believe their organization treats employees when it comes to gender, race, religion and sexual orientation. Seventy-two percent of IT professionals stated that cultural and ethnic diversity is an important factor in the workplace. And for many companies, giving inclusive benefit packages is becoming more commonplace: With 88% of companies (with 1,000 IT staff or less) offering same-sex partner benefits.



Learn More About the Top 100 Organizations

The complete 2021 Best Places to Work in IT report can be read on IDG’s Insider Pro. The collection features the complete list of 2021 honorees; lists of the top 10 organizations for benefits, diversity, career development and more; a beautifully designed PDF of the special report for downloading and sharing; and an archive listing all honorees dating back to 1994.

Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT 2021:

Large Organization Rankings (5,000+ U.S. employees)

Owens Corning Genentech Red Hat Vanguard The Hartford Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) Navy Federal Credit Union Worthington Industries Asurion Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Altria Group, Inc. Booz Allen Hamilton Amedisys Tractor Supply Company Applied Materials, Inc. Aflac Erickson Living Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company Zimmer Biomet VMware Discover Financial Services Norton Healthcare Southern Company Portland State University Motorola Solutions Inc. RSM US LLP Liberty Mutual Insurance Principal Financial Group Sharp HealthCare International Paper University of Notre Dame CDW Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company FedEx Corporation Atrium Health Health Care Service Corporation Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Top Quality Logistics Johns Hopkins Medicine MSC Industrial Direct Co. AdventHealth Kaiser Permanente MITRE Banner Health Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Select Medical Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta CSX Fannie Mae The Kroger Co. Holman Enterprises ADM Oshkosh Corporation United Parcel Service, Inc. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Information and Technology

Midsize Organization Rankings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees)

FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Align Technology VyStar Credit Union Plante Moran, PLLC DriveTime Automotive Group Informatica National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) Credit Acceptance Enova International, Inc. Zebra Technologies Corporation Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Workiva Genesis HealthCare System Nuance Avery Dennison Corporation AARP ChenMed, LLC CME Group American Fidelity Assurance Company Miami University

Small Organization Rankings (<1,000 U.S. employees)

Baxter Credit Union (BCU) Cloud for Good KnowBe4 Railinc Corp. Axxess American Academy of Family Physicians Dataprise Planned Systems International, Inc. OCLC, Inc. MetroStar Systems, Inc. National Rural Electric Cooperative Association NTT Managed Services Association of American Medical Colleges IT Convergence Resultant Sprinklr, Inc. Armor Avaap USA, LLC Accelirate, Inc. Dedicated IT Connectria LLC Nitel Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Edafio Technology Partners

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, diversity, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

