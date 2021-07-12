Axcient’s Kaitlyn Langer Honored on the 2021 CRN® Rising Female Stars List

DENVER, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kaitlyn Langer, Senior Marketing Manager at Axcient, to its 2021 list of Rising Female Stars. This list honors up-and-coming, talented women in the IT channel whose contributions shape the IT channel's future through their leadership, tireless dedication, and innovative ideas.



"We are proud of Kaitlyn's accomplishments, her ideas, and initiatives that are driving business growth for partners," said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. "Her leadership across marketing and partner engagement set her apart. We look forward to her continued accomplishments to the IT channel."

Selected by the CRN editorial team, the 2nd annual Rising Female Stars list is made up of exceptional channel leadership candidates. Honorees are selected for their unique experience, expertise, impact on their partners, and dedication to the IT channel. These women play critical roles in helping their organizations maintain and grow their channel partner programs across many disciplines, including marketing, program management, and partner engagement.

“CRN’s 2021 Rising Female Stars list recognizes professionals displaying an unwavering commitment toward channel growth and excellence. These future leaders are driving tomorrow’s innovations for today’s organizations,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, we congratulate all the honorees. What these women are accomplishing today will define the IT channel for many years to come.”

The 2021 list of Rising Female Stars will be featured online at www.CRN.com/risingstars.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

